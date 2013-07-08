Ask Another Mother: How can I get my kids to stop fighting?

Not her actual children although apparently she has several shots she could supply
I read an article that totally freaked me out about how sibling bullying is just as bad as bullying from peers. Being picked on by brothers and sisters can cause anxiety and depression. And it does, because I remember how sad and lonely I felt when my sister's ganged up on me and left me out. They'd tease me often and I'd throw things at them in a rage and usually be the one to get into trouble.
It's so strange because we're best friends now.
Am I over-reacting?
This study also said that parents shouldn't turn a blind eye and write it off as normal. But then I read a parenting book that advised me not to intervene every time my children fight and disagree because they need to learn how to deal with conflict themselves. I don't want to do that. I want to teach them not to be so cruel to each other. I want them to be able to share and help each other, to protect each other and love and care about each other.
Is it normal for kids to fight? Should I just leave them to it? Should I intervene?