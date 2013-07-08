Ask Another Mother: How can I get my kids to stop fighting?

There are some parenting dilemmas you can't solve on your own, right? Because it takes a village to raise a child. So if you have an issue you need some help with, drop us a line at [email protected]

Dear iVillagers,

I know it's normal for siblings to fight but my children are out of control.

It's like they hate each other. They actually physically attack each other on a daily basis and I'm just sick of it. Why can't they just get along?

When I was little my sisters and I had some massive fights. One minute we'd be playing a game and the next we were pulling each other's hair, screaming and crying and hating each other. I never wanted my kids to be like this. Where did they learn to hit and kick and yell and scream at each other?

And my youngest is the worst. She taunts her two older brothers and if they upset her she just attacks them. She's 4. They are 9 and 5. I've told them that because they are bigger than her they aren't allowed to fight back, they have to call me, but that doesn't always work because she bites them too. Are they just meant to take it?