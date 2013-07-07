Pregnant ... and anorexic. Will her baby survive?

Image credit: Holly's very small baby bump on her blog This is Holly Griffiths. She's pregnant, and anorexic.

She's already given birth to one healthy child – a son named Dylan who is now two. But her battle continues during her second pregnancy.

This brave mum has been sharing her struggle since her first pregnancy and despite the criticism she's faced, she's inspired by other women struggling with eating disorders during pregnancy and has decided to continue telling her story.

Holly is 1.7 metres tall, 50 kilos and survives on 800-1200 calories a day, much lower than the 2000 required during pregnancy.

She wants there to be more knowledge about pregnancy and eating disorders as well as more understanding and less judgement from the medical community so women like her can get help.

"Anoxeria has ravaged my body. I've been suffering and battling this for 13, almost 14 years now, over half my life now, I'm only 21," Holly says in this recent YouTube video.

"I've stunted my growth, which causes problems during pregnancy, I developed a heart condition, which causes problems during pregnancy, I have developed osteoperosis and arthritis which causes problems during pregnancy."

"So even though I didn't become infertile which you know people have questioned whether or not I was actually anorexic because I managed to conceive."

Image credit: Holly with son Dylan

One in 14 women has an eating disorder in the first three months of their pregnancy, according to a study funded by the National Institute for Health Research in Britian.

More than 700 pregnant women were surveyed by University College London (UCL) and the results showed that a quarter were 'highly concerned about their weight and shape'. Two per cent admitted they'd fasted, exercised excessively, induced vomiting, misused laxitive or diuretics in order to avoid gaining weight during pregnancy.

It also found one in 12 pregnant women would overeat and lose control over what they ate at least twice a week.

Dr Nadia Micali, from the UCL Institute of Child Health, led the study. He told the Huffington Post, "There is good evidence from our research that eating disorders in pregnancy can affect both the mother and the developing baby.

"Greater awareness of eating disorders and their symptoms amongst antenatal health care professionals would help to better identify and manage such disorders amongst pregnant women."

There are calls for women to be screened for eating disorders at their first antenatal check-up.

Holly hopes pregnant women with eating disorders can seek the help they need without the guilt and judgement she's experienced. She says, "It's very difficult to ask for help because you're judged. It's just a vicious cycle that just continues during pregnancy. It's the guilt"