iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

Michaela Fox of Not Another Slippery Dip shares her advice on how to be a happy mum in her post How to be a happier mum – 10 tips and one might have something to do with laughing…instead of crying.

Parenting is a tough gig. It’s tough for both men and women but I think it’s especially hard for mums, as we tend to place more pressure and expectations on ourselves. In the majority of cases, gender roles still apply and if one parent is staying at home, it’s usually the woman. Whether you’re a SAHM or a working mum or, or like me a WAHM, there are things that you can do to be happier. Here are my top 10 tips.

Read the rest of Michaela's post here.

Renee Wilson of Mummy, wife, me writes about the mass amount of toys her daughter owns compared to her own childhood in her post Too many toys.

My daughter is not yet three, but she has more toys now than I had over my entire childhood.

I didn’t have a deprived childhood either. I received great presents for birthdays and Christmas sure, but it was sensible. My parents didn’t go overboard.

Looking back, I had an awesome Barbie collection, a Cabbage Patch doll and a Care Bear. Toys would be reserved for birthdays and Christmas only. There would be no impulse buying or toys given as rewards for good behaviour.

Read the rest of Renee's post here.

Cassie Hamer of Mum plus More wonders why mums are always so quick to discuss the negatives of parenting in her post Why do parents always tell each other the worst.

With one child in the pram, another holding onto it, and a third child strapped to my chest, there's a game we play, which I call 'supermarket bingo'. The first person to comment 'Gee, you've got your hands full', is the winner. Someone always wins. Sadly, there's no prize. To be frank, I have no spare hands for giving them out.

Mostly, people are kind and lovely and helpful. But the one reaction that scares me usually comes from older mums, with teenage kids, who smile sympathetically but then say, 'You think it's hard now.. but just you wait till they're older. It gets EVEN HARDER.'