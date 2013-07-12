14 cute & and crazy ways to commemorate the Royal birth

If the royal wedding taught us anything, it's that Brits love collectibles featuring our beloved monarchs. So it's no surprise that UK retailers have been rolling out the royal baby-themed goodies. Let's just say some attempts are better than others. Here are some of the cutest, strangest, and flat-out craziest royal baby memorabilia (and yes, we would totally buy some of it).

Harrods Commemorative Plate HARRODS Cute Royal Baby Commemorative Plate at Harrods, $45

"An Heir is Born" Baby Blanket MAGNIFICENT BABY An Heir is Born Limited Edition Reversible Blanket at Magnificent Baby, $30

Emma Bridgewater Mug EMMA BRIDGEWATER Hooray for Will and Kate Mug at Emma Bridgewater, not for sale until the birth.

Epic Royal Picture Book AMAZON Shhh! Don't Wake the Royal Baby at Amazon, $9

Aunt Pippa & Uncle Harry Bibs BEAUTY & THE BIB I Love My Auntie Pippa/Uncle Harry Bibs at Beauty & the Bib, $20 each

Royal Baby Table Setting MILLY GREEN Royal Baby Children's Tablewear Set from Milly Green, $65

Throw Pillows NAKED DECOR Royal Baby Pillows at Naked Decor, $50

Royal Wedding Playset MOTHERCARE HappyLand Royal Wedding Set at Mothercare, $22

Little Prince Bibs MOTHERCARE Handsome as a Prince Bib Set at Mothercare, on sale after the birth

Sick Bags LYDIA LEITH Royal Baby Sick Bags at Lydia Leith, $5 each

Sophie Allport Mugs SOPHIE ALLPORT Royal Baby Mug at Sophie Allport, $14

Union Jack Booties HIGHGROVE SHOP Union Flag Baby Shoes at Highgrove, Prince Charles' charity shop, $35

Royal Baby Laundry Detergent PERSIL Mommy and Baby Comfort Pure Detergent from Persil, not for sale in the United States