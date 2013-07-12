couples

14 cute & and crazy ways to commemorate the Royal birth

If the royal wedding taught us anything, it's that Brits love collectibles featuring our beloved monarchs. So it's no surprise that UK retailers have been rolling out the royal baby-themed goodies. Let's just say some attempts are better than others. Here are some of the cutest, strangest, and flat-out craziest royal baby memorabilia (and yes, we would totally buy some of it).

Harrods Commemorative Plate

HARRODS

Cute Royal Baby Commemorative Plate at Harrods, $45

"An Heir is Born" Baby Blanket

MAGNIFICENT BABY

An Heir is Born Limited Edition Reversible Blanket at Magnificent Baby, $30

Emma Bridgewater Mug

EMMA BRIDGEWATER

Hooray for Will and Kate Mug at Emma Bridgewater, not for sale until the birth.

Epic Royal Picture Book

AMAZON

Shhh! Don't Wake the Royal Baby at Amazon, $9

Aunt Pippa & Uncle Harry Bibs

BEAUTY & THE BIB

I Love My Auntie Pippa/Uncle Harry Bibs at Beauty & the Bib, $20 each

Royal Baby Table Setting

MILLY GREEN

Royal Baby Children's Tablewear Set from Milly Green, $65

Throw Pillows

NAKED DECOR

Royal Baby Pillows at Naked Decor, $50

Royal Wedding Playset

MOTHERCARE

HappyLand Royal Wedding Set at Mothercare, $22

Little Prince Bibs

MOTHERCARE

Handsome as a Prince Bib Set at Mothercare, on sale after the birth

Sick Bags

LYDIA LEITH

Royal Baby Sick Bags at Lydia Leith, $5 each

Sophie Allport Mugs

SOPHIE ALLPORT

Royal Baby Mug at Sophie Allport, $14

Union Jack Booties

HIGHGROVE SHOP

Union Flag Baby Shoes at Highgrove, Prince Charles' charity shop, $35

Royal Baby Laundry Detergent

PERSIL

Mommy and Baby Comfort Pure Detergent from Persil, not for sale in the United States

Keep Calm, My Granny is the Queen

LITTLE DELIVERY

Keep Calm Romper at Little Delivery, $30

