Thinking of going on a cruise in 2018? Here are five really, really good options.

More and more Australians are taking to the high seas every year on a cruise ship. To keep up with the demand, major cruise companies are sending more and more ships our way. With this in mind, Skyscanner Australia looks at some of the best cruise ship companies and cruise ships offering cruises from Sydney, Brisbane and other ports in Australia.

Favourite cruise destinations for Australians include Noumea, Vanuatu, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand. But there is more to cruising than attractive ports. The cruise ships themselves make getting there more than half the fun. You can pick up cheap cruises, cruise deals, and last minute cruises online.

1. P&O cruises

Flying is cramped, walking takes too long and driving can be infuriating, especially when everyone is setting off on holiday at the same time. As for cruising… Well, unless there’s a force seven gale and the whole ship is lurching, there can be no better way to travel. It’s a resort on the high seas, with cocktails, show times, movies, activities and meals coming and going at all times of the day.

P&O Cruises offer great cruise deals to the South Pacific and other ports of call on the Pacific Explorer, Pacific Aria, Pacific Dawn, Pacific Eden, and Pacific Jewel. All P&O ships have that casual Aussie feel. The Pacific Explorer and the Pacific Aria are the newest ships in the P&O fleet.

2. Royal Caribbean cruises