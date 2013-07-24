12 sneaky pies pretending to be milkshakes

Stop whatever you’re doing and make one of these “pieshakes” right now. Like, immediately!
Blueberry Crumb Pie Milkshake
Are you seeing this thing? Look a little closer. THERE IS A WHOLE SLICE OF BLUEBERRY PIE IN THERE.
Key Lime Pie Milkshake
Lime Zest + Pieces of Key Lime Pie + Graham Cracker Crust + Vanilla Ice Cream = the most magical creation on this earth.
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Shake
Justify eating pumpkin pie all year long with this magnificent vegan milkshake. It’s vegan, so it’s at least a little healthy, right? RIGHT?
Peach Pie Milkshake
If vanilla ice cream and peaches had a love child this would be the beautiful creation. This milkshake recipe doesn’t have any biscuits or pie crust pieces in it, but I wouldn’t blame you if you added some in.
Boozy Banana Cream Pie Milkshake
Okay, let me get this straight, not only does this milkshake taste like banana cream pie, but it will also get you drunk? OMG.
Cherry Pie Milkshake
Only four ingredients stand between you and this tall glass of amazingness.
Lemon Meringue Pie Milkshake
The secret to this sneaky little pie? Lemon sorbet. Easy peasy!
Vegan Coconut Pie Milkshake
So much delicious coconut action going on this fine thing.
Apple Pie Milkshake
Apple pies were made to have lots of ice cream on them. This is just brilliant.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Milkshake
The “pie crust” in this milkshake is crumbled shortbread cookies – seriously, that almost sounds too good to be true.
