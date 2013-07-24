food

12 sneaky pies pretending to be milkshakes

Stop whatever you’re doing and make one of these “pieshakes” right now. Like, immediately!

Blueberry Crumb Pie Milkshake

Are you seeing this thing? Look a little closer. THERE IS A WHOLE SLICE OF BLUEBERRY PIE IN THERE.

Get the recipe: Blueberry Crumb Pie Milkshake

Key Lime Pie Milkshake


Lime Zest + Pieces of Key Lime Pie + Graham Cracker Crust + Vanilla Ice Cream = the most magical creation on this earth.

Get the recipe: Key Lime Pie Milkshake

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Shake


Justify eating pumpkin pie all year long with this magnificent vegan milkshake. It’s vegan, so it’s at least a little healthy, right? RIGHT?

Get the recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Pie Shake

Peach Pie Milkshake


If vanilla ice cream and peaches had a love child this would be the beautiful creation. This milkshake recipe doesn’t have any biscuits or pie crust pieces in it, but I wouldn’t blame you if you added some in.

Get the recipe: Peach Pie Milkshake

Boozy Banana Cream Pie Milkshake


Okay, let me get this straight, not only does this milkshake taste like banana cream pie, but it will also get you drunk? OMG.

Get the recipe: Boozy Banana Cream Pie Milkshake

Cherry Pie Milkshake


Only four ingredients stand between you and this tall glass of amazingness.

Get the recipe: Cherry Pie Milkshake

Lemon Meringue Pie Milkshake

The secret to this sneaky little pie? Lemon sorbet. Easy peasy!

Get the recipe: Lemon Meringue Pie Milkshake

Vegan Coconut Pie Milkshake

So much delicious coconut action going on this fine thing.

Get the recipe: Vegan Coconut Pie Milkshake 

Apple Pie Milkshake

Apple pies were made to have lots of ice cream on them. This is just brilliant.

Get the recipe: Apple Pie Milkshake

 

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Milkshake

The “pie crust” in this milkshake is crumbled shortbread cookies – seriously, that almost sounds too good to be true.

Get the recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Milkshake

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

    Mamamia Out Loud
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???