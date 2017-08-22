This 12-hour rule could be the answer to getting your life back to its happy place.

The 12-hour rule could be the life hack you’ve been waiting for.

We know self-care is super important (and trendy AF) and we also know that work/life balance is bullshit.

There’s going to be some periods in your life where work is everything, and there’s going be other periods in your life where other things – like your family – take priority.

Then there’s all those other times in between when you’re trying to squeeze everything in and feeling like you’re getting nowhere.

It’s bloody hard to find time for yourself when you’re working, being a parent, pursuing creative pursuits and doing a trillion other things every single day.

So how do you find a little ‘me time’ – a little downtime to rest, recover and get shit done?