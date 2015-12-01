A 12-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at a school north of Brisbane on Monday morning.

Police said the girl threatened another girl, 12, with a knife just after 9am.

A struggle between the two followed, resulting in minor injuries to the victim’s neck and hands.

A member of staff stepped in and took the knife from the alleged attacker.

Police said the girl would appear in court today under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

