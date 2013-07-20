12 ways to use the ingredient that goes with everything.

The natural flavor of basil shines in pesto, and the sauce is a perfect addition to pasta meals, chicken, pork, and seafood dishes, and sandwich toppings. But if you’re bored with the usual options, try one of these inventive recipes that showcases pesto in unique and tasty ways. Serve the results with basil lemonade and finish with a strawberry-basil iceblock to enhance the herb’s flavor. Don’t forget to freeze any extra pesto in icecube trays so you can enjoy the garden’s goodness all year long.
1. Strawberry, Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta
2. Pesto Ice Cream with Walnut Pesto Candy
Fresh basil leaves, a handful of pine nuts, garlic, and olive oil add a pesto zing to basic homemade ice cream in this inventive recipe from Y-I-Eat-N. A walnut pesto candy can top the savory frozen dish, or serve it with sweet egg noodle pasta and some shaved parmesan for a sweet dinnertime meal.
Get the recipe HERE.
3. Tomato Pesto Swirl Bread
4. Pesto Potato Mushroom Chickpea Salad
Oil-free pesto and a handful of hemp seeds make this summer comfort food recipe from Keepin’ It Kind incredibly healthy. Roasted mushrooms and potatoes combine with chickpeas and pesto in a satisfying salad that’s simple enough to repeat almost every night of the week.
Get the recipe HERE.
5. Pesto and Brie
6. Pesto and Avocado Stuffed Sweet Capsicum
7. Pesto Hummus
8. Pesto Deviled Eggs
9. Open-Faced Roast Beef and Pesto Sandwich
10. Zucchini Pesto Pizza
11. Whole Wheat Penne Genovese
12. Baked Potato Salad
A bunch of fresh basil plus Dijon mustard, capers, and cornichons add an amazing twist to potato salad in this recipe by chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
Get the recipe HERE.
