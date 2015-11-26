Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. 11-year old girl had to be handcuffed during her arrest at school.

A young girl, aged just 11, who was wanted by the Northern Territory police after she was suspected of a number of property offences in Tennant Creek, has been arrested and handcuffed at school last week.

The 11-year old was restrained, police said, as a last option.

NT Police said in a statement about the arrest “The location and time of her arrest was deliberately chosen to minimise potential embarrassment for the child,”

Police said they “explained the arrest process” to the girl in the presence of her aunt.

“The officers then spoke to the child, explaining what was happening, and sought her cooperation,” police said.

They said the girl “grew increasingly uncooperative, argumentative and aggressive during their attempt to take her into custody, at which point she was restrained accordingly”.

“This was done in accordance with NT Police normal operational procedures. Children are only ever restrained as a last option, and only ever to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.”

11-year-old girl handcuffed by NT police at school then escaped from care https://t.co/MgLO8XEdSQ — Corey Sinclair (@CoreySinclair) November 25, 2015

The girl then sparked a hunt after she ran away after her arrest for four days. She has now been located again.

Members of the school community have complained about the arrest after children in other classrooms saw the girl handcuffed at the front being escorted to a paddy wagon.

The child’s great-grandmother, who looked after the girl since she was a baby told the NT News the arrest was “appalling.”

“I asked the detective in charge, ‘Was she a dangerous criminal that you had to handcuff her?’ He said it was protocol, end of story.

“I don’t think that should happen to anyone. This was a big detective. She is a small, slight girl.”

2. Fears a third person has died in South Australian bushfires.

Following the tragic death of two people in cars in the South Australian town of Hamley Bridge and a paddock at Pinery, after being caught in bushfires, there are fears a third person may have died in a car at Freeling.

The 40km bushfire front north of Adelaide left two firefighters injured and destroyed about 100,000 hectares of land.

One resident told the ABC he had no choice but to leave thousands of animals at a piggery for dead and another described how his wife was trampled by a horse as she fled.

Strike teams from Victoria will arrive today to join the effort.

For the latest fire conditions go to the CFS site.

3. Father who bashed his four-week-old son to death in hospital was beyond help.

A father who bashed his four-week old son to death was an “incredibly troubled young man” who was “beyond help” an inquiry has heard.

The father was 15 when he attacked his four-week-old son while visiting him and the mother at Bunbury Regional Hospital in February 2014.