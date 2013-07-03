BEC: Feeling a bit flat? Well, read THIS.

By REBECCA SPARROW

What is it with 2013? I feel like the year so far has just been full of distressing news stories from racist rants to homophobic slurs, pathetic sexist behaviour to story after story of violent crimes against the most innocent of victims.

So I thought now would be a good time to remind ourselves that there’s still lots to love about the world. Good news might not be front page news this year but hey …. Here are 11 things that still put a smile on my face.

1. Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster got married.



It’s happiness squared when you combine the delightfully quirky and super talented Zoe Foster with that laugh out loud rogue Hamish Blake. Just thinking about those two kooky kids being married puts a smile on my face. And, as stalky as this sounds, I kinda can’t wait for them to have a little baby Zomish. Or Hamoe. (Here’s hoping if they do want a bambino that things go smoothly).

2. Therese Rein is our First Lady again.

Whatever side of politics you’re on, I think we can all agree that Therese Rein knocks it out of the park as a First Lady. Seriously, I’d back here in a cage fight of awesomeness against Michelle Obama. Not only is Therese a phenomenally successful business woman in her own right – who’s WALKED THE KOKODA TRACK – she’s passionate about important issues like homelessness, disability services and improving the literacy rates amongst Australia’s indigenous peoples. And did I mention she was awarded a Human Rights Medal from the Australian Human Rights Commission. Welcome back, Therese. We love you.

3. A Royal Baby Is A Comin’

I’m that complete paradox: a republican who is totally OBSESSED with the Royal Family. When Wills and Kate announce the arrival of little Victoria Elizabeth Anne Sophia Hermione Diana Taylah Cambridge, I will be cheering and clapping and pretending to work while I Google images like a creepy stalker. BRING. IT.

4. A Group of Flamingos Walk Into A Bar…



The collective noun for flamingos is a flamboyance. A flamboyance of flamingos. You’re welcome.

And here is a flamboyance of flamingos in the shape of a flamingo. You’re double welcome.

5. Flannelette Sheets on The Bed.



Not to bring a negative tone to my list of awesome but certain Mamamia team members MOCKED my love of flanny sheets – cough *Jamila, Nat, Lucy, Kate * cough. Fine guys, wear your lame-o onesies. I’ll be snug in bed with my flanny sheets while you look like adult babies.

6. The Marie Claire / Banjo Matilda Sweater Exchange Campaign

Screengrab from banjoandmatilda.com