11 craft flashbacks from grandma's house

After spotting a feature at BuzzFeed called 17 Crafts That Remind You of Your Grandma’s House, I've been swept away on a wave of nostalgia for the crafty delights that populated my nanna's place when I was growing up. Remember these …

My sister and I would spend the winter holidays at my grandmother’s house knitting crochet rugs on our laps while watching Fantasy Island and The Love Boat on TV … bliss. For a step-by-step guide to knitting granny squares head over to Bunny Mummy.

Knit reminisces: “I have such fond memories of visting my Nan as a child. My Nan always made you feel welcome and special. Of course Nan would put on the kettle and warm the tea pot, get out the english floral china tea cups and saucers. These would all go on a delightful tray with the sugar bowl and milk in a little china jug. Best of all Nan always had a treat of cakes or chocolate biscuits or even better chocolate fingers.”The hot water would be poured into the pot over tea leaves, never tea bags. And the hand knit tea cosy would be placed carefully on top on the teapot to keep the tea warm. We would follow Nan with the tray of tea to the “front room” or living room and chat while the tea brewed. It was always so special the way Nan made tea. Always poured from the pot with the tea cosy to keep the tea warm.”

4. Crocheted washers

My great-grandmother crocheted washers like a demon. My grandmother – who was her carer – was forever despairing over who to give them all to. We still have some in our linen cupboard and it always makes me smile when I scrub a kids’ faces with one. Flushed with Rosy Colour explains how to crochet around the edges on her blog.

6. Tissue box covers

Remember frilly tissue boxes? Blogger Megan Mills has recreated a pattern for them over at her website.

7. Greeting card trinket boxes

My sister and I were both given one of these growing up, made with the most amazing vintage cards. I wish I knew what happened to them. Make It Up Jeanie B has a step-by-step guide to making this flashback crafty project.

8. Macrame owls

There’s a whole website devoted to these guys, called Macrame Owl.

As it explains: “This organisation is dedicated to saving, rehabilitating and reviving the Macramé Owl. The Macramé Owl is a rare species that is dreadfully declining in numbers worldwide. This heartbreaking situation is partly due to the difficulty in finding jute at local craft shops.”

The site even include a picture of a macrame owl being “rescued” (below). It’s hilarious.



There’s a pattern for a macrame owl over at Free Macrame Patterns. He doesn’t have a fluffy belly like the one I remember hanging on my Nan’s living room wall when I was growing up, but he’s still cute.

9. Frog door-stopper

I still have mine! He’s vibrant green corduroy and I decided he was definitely a toy. Blogger Typically Red gives great instructions on how she made one for her kids here. My tip: Don’t over-fill him and he can be propped into a sitting position on a shelf … I’m not obsessed …

10. String art

Remember string art? I lovingly made one for my Nan when I was in primary school. A painted-black board, some nails and yarn … Remind yourself how it’s done over at String Art Fun.

11. Dolly toilet roll cover

No Nan’s loo was complete without one! So far, I’ve had trouble tracking down a pattern for these beauties, but don’t despair, you can buy one on Etsy from Blue Lady 540 for just $36.39.

And finally …

One trend I wont be trying any time soon … this hand-knitted ’70s balaclava. Scary huh?

Have we missed anything you remember from grandma’s house? Send a link to [email protected]