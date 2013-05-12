SHOP: 13 not awful (or beige) bras for size DD and above.

By NICKY CHAMP

Bra shopping is the worst, am I right?

If you’re on the smaller side your size is always snapped up first at sale time and if your cup runneth over, your choices are fairly limited to beige, beige, black, granny, white, beige and more beige. But things are ch-ch-changing, Berlei and Triumph now go up to a G cup and Fayreform and Freya are developing (limited) styles up to a size J.

And given the news that 40 per cent of Australian women wear a bra with a cup size DD or bigger, we thought it was time to tackle this issue head on because well, we have your breast interests at heart (sorry I couldn’t resist).

If you’re at work or somewhere where looking at boobs bras may not be appropriate, just be prepared that there are going to be some pics ahead that may not be considered safe for work. I can’t tell anymore, if you could see my Google image history you’d understand why I’ve completely lost my radar for these kinds of things.

