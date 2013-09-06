This is the upside to being bigger that nobody tells you about.

By EMMA CROWE

I’ve gained a bit of weight this year. And I know exactly why. I stopped exercising regularly and pretty much ate whatever I felt like for six months. Energy in was more than energy out.

The extra energy has settled neatly around my body in a very evenly distributed way. I’m lucky like that. I carry extra weight rather well.

My doctor has advised me that I really need to lose 7-10kg to get back to my healthy weight range. My wardrobe had been whispering something similar, but I ignored her because she doesn’t have a medical degree. Also, she was whispering. It’s easy to ignore whispering in a house full of noisy kids and a mind full of what’s-for-lunch. Besides, the mirror kept shouting “You look awesome!!”

So, I guess I need to listen to the doctor and lose a few (okay, ten) kilos. Time to eat less and move more. Yawn.

But that’s not what I want to talk about. I wanted to share some of the things I’ve been enjoying about being a bit bigger.

It’s the upside that nobody tells you about.

1. Warmth

A winter coat that stays on. Cosy!

2. No more ‘pits’ in armpits

This is a serious benefit. It’s normally tricky to shave armpits, because of the ‘pit’ bit. Way too many contours. A new fullness there means I have a nice, flat surface to shave. So much easier.

3. An excuse to wear more dresses

I love wearing dresses. Now that my skirts and pants have mysteriously shrunk, I get to wear dresses most days. Dresses, boots and tights. Love this look.

4. Comfy

I am everyone’s favourite pillow now. There’s something rather comforting about a soft, squishy mum. Also, I’ve always got somewhere comfortable to sit.

5. Face or figure

My mum always says ‘face or figure’, the theory being that if you get too slim, the plumpness goes from your face and you start looking older. I do think there’s a certain plumpness to my face at the moment that is rather youthful. No fillers needed here. I’m already full.