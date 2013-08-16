12 celebrity gardens that make us drool

From jaw-dropping pools to breathtaking views and alfresco seating areas, check out these stars’ dreamy outdoor spaces
Mark Wahlberg
We wonder if Mark Wahlberg would let us come by for a quick dip in the beyond gorgeous pool with waterfalls at his Los Angeles home?
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris
We love the secret-hideaway feel of this shaded pool in the Los Angeles home Chris Pratt and Anna Faris own.
Pharrell
Pharrell's Miami penthouse has insane outdoor spaces with sweeping South Beach views and this gorgeous pool.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' Los Angeles-area home has a resort-style pool perfect for an all-day relaxation sesh.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
The country music stars own more than 750 acres in Tennessee.
Bill Gates
Bill Gates' Florida estate is an equestrian's dream, with a show-jumping arena, barn, and riding field.
Chevy Chase
The upstate New York property owned by Chevy Chase has this secluded pool and land that would be just right for a lazy family picnic.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
We're guessing we can let this photo of the Montecito home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just speak for itself.
Wayne Gretzky
Just imagine spending a day at Wayne Gretzky's Scottsdale pool with friends, followed by drinks in the adjacent lounge area. We die.
Jodie Foster
The sunken lounge area in Jodie Foster's Los Angeles home is so perfect for cosy entertaining, we can't stand it.
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl's Oxnard home gives "hitting the beach" a whole new meaning.
Cher
We'd love to set up camp here solo with a good book and a glass of wine. Le sigh.
Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of home and travel blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.