12 celebrity gardens that make us drool

From jaw-dropping pools to breathtaking views and alfresco seating areas, check out these stars’ dreamy outdoor spaces

Mark Wahlberg

HILTON & HYLAND

We wonder if Mark Wahlberg would let us come by for a quick dip in the beyond gorgeous pool with waterfalls at his Los Angeles home?

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris REALTOR.COM We love the secret-hideaway feel of this shaded pool in the Los Angeles home Chris Pratt and Anna Faris own.

Pharrell REALTOR.COM Pharrell's Miami penthouse has insane outdoor spaces with sweeping South Beach views and this gorgeous pool.

Britney Spears REALTOR.COM Britney Spears' Los Angeles-area home has a resort-style pool perfect for an all-day relaxation sesh.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill REALTOR.COM The country music stars own more than 750 acres in Tennessee.

Bill Gates REALTOR.COM Bill Gates' Florida estate is an equestrian's dream, with a show-jumping arena, barn, and riding field.

Chevy Chase REALTOR.COM The upstate New York property owned by Chevy Chase has this secluded pool and land that would be just right for a lazy family picnic.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ZILLOW We're guessing we can let this photo of the Montecito home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just speak for itself. Wayne Gretzky

REALTOR.COM Just imagine spending a day at Wayne Gretzky's Scottsdale pool with friends, followed by drinks in the adjacent lounge area. We die.

Jodie Foster REALTOR.COM The sunken lounge area in Jodie Foster's Los Angeles home is so perfect for cosy entertaining, we can't stand it.

Dave Grohl REALTOR.COM Dave Grohl's Oxnard home gives "hitting the beach" a whole new meaning.