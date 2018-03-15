News
career

7 clever tips that will turn your side hustle into something bigger.

Shona Hendley
career

8 bosses share the one question they ask to determine whether someone's right for the job.

Gemma Bath
career

"I was 18 when I came home and told my mum I was being sexually harassed at work."

Abby Ballard
career

"3am panic attacks and suicidal thoughts: How toxic work culture almost destroyed me."

Belinda Jepsen
career

'My bestie became a beauty consultant for a popular MLM. It ruined our friendship.'

Anonymous
career

"Just her presence was stressful." 12 women on the worst boss they've ever worked for.

Jessica Wang
career

'Groped in the office and bullied mercilessly: How a toxic workplace stole years of my life.'

Anonymous
career

"Am I going crazy?" Jack was told by his boss that his work attire was too 'distracting'.

Gemma Bath
Work

fashion

What I wore to work: A 25-year-old journalist with a thing for 'ugly' sandals and thrifty finds.

real life

"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.

health

You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.

dating

"He thought I made him redundant." 7 women share their worst colleague dating stories.

career

career

career

career

finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 28-year-old account executive with $33,000 in savings.

finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old business analyst with a $100,000 salary.

rogue

Get out your diary: Here's how to get 55 days off work in 2020 with just 20 days annual leave.

career

6am starts and 16-hour days: Jessica Drake on the stark reality of being a top porn star.

career

Women hate open-plan offices. And it all started in childhood.

career

"They gaslight you": The 10 red flags to look out for in a toxic boss.

real life

'I'm an ER nurse, and I'm in an abusive relationship with my job.'

career

'I survived the boss from hell.'

career

'No worries if not!!!' is the new way women are selling themselves short at work.

career

"The security guards were brought in." The 18 signs you're about to get fired.

teens

'I reject your rejection.' Jessica was turned down for a job so she emailed back. It worked.

career

'It can be quite lonely': 3 women share what they wish they knew before starting a business.

Work Advice

career

'The kitchen had mouldy dishes.' Three cleaners on what people don't know about their job.

finance

"$100 a week to $1500+," 6 women share how much money they're making on Airtasker.

career

11 books Aussie Lady Startups reckon you should read if you want to be your own boss.

career

'I have applied for over 250 jobs, and no one will hire me. All because of my age.'

dating

"I had sex with my co-worker and it nearly ruined my life."

career

The top 6 online courses that are actually getting people jobs.

health

"You don't realise until you're in the middle of it": The harsh reality of being a chef.

career

A woman's brutally honest response to a job offer has gone viral for all the right reasons.

career

'This is the brutally honest truth about what teaching did to my mental health.'

dating

'When I was asked how my year had been, I immediately defined it based on one factor.'

career

These six dream jobs have one thing in common that most of us wouldn't realise.

career

'How I made $1200 in two weeks through side hustles.'

career

Science has just solved the curious case of the missing workplace teaspoons.

travel

The annual leave hack that will turn three days of annual leave into 10 days off work.

parent opinion

"Forget about the glass ceiling, working mums now have to deal with the 'maternal wall'."

lady startup

Influencers and Instagram: How Natalie and Alex built Lacuna Agency from the ground up.

real life

'At 18, my parents discovered my secret boyfriend. Days later they arranged my marriage.'

career

Melania Edwards' 'day in the life' column is going viral. But we have a theory.

career

The 8 things successful people do in their first three months in a new job.

career

Why getting a mentor could be the best thing you ever do for your career.

career

Tully Smyth on being an Instagram influencer: "Nothing in life comes for free."

Tully Smyth
career

'The kitchen had mouldy dishes.' Three cleaners on what people don't know about their job.

Shona Hendley
career

3 hours of sleep. 20 hour work days. 'Entrepreneurial disease' nearly killed Angela Ceberano.

Jessie Stephens
career

"The four lessons I learned when I worked for a boss who was ten years my junior."

Nama Winston
career

Murder confessions and volatile behaviour: 6 things you didn't know about being a psychologist.

Shona Hendley
career

Brenda completed her Masters while working, raising kids and moving around Australia.

Keryn Donnelly
career

The unsung heroes of the medical world: 6 things you didn't know about nurses.

Shona Hendley
career

'I sold my soul in an attempt to peddle my business. It failed miserably.'

Dr Katherine
career

“Our income fluctuates greatly.” 6 things you didn't know about being a real estate agent.

Shona Hendley
career

"I accidentally spent $70,000." 19 women share the biggest work mistake they've ever made.

Ali Moore
career

Are you burnt out? The 4 question you need to ask yourself.

The Conversation
career

Lauren Curtis says there's an "ugly side" to the world of beauty influencers.

Gemma Bath
career

20 hour work days. 7 books a year. 9 kids. What novelist Danielle Steel's life looks like.

Jessie Stephens
career

"My boss felt the need to 'warn' my co-workers about my sexuality."

Anonymous
career

Are you a hummingbird or jackhammer? The answer could help you find your life's passion.

Billi FitzSimons
career

"It was subtle and manipulative." The reality of workplace bullying.

Anonymous
career

"My job is to have sex with people with disabilities. And I love it."

Jessie Stephens
career

The complicated relationship exotic dancers have with toilet paper.

Jessie Stephens
career

China's second-richest man says working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week is a "huge blessing".

Jessica Staveley
career

Krystle Wright is the Aussie woman who'll do anything for a photo. Anything.

Nama Winston