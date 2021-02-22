Show Me How | Applying bronzer and highlighter to the right spots

In this episode of 'show me how' Leigh and Kelly share their tips for applying bronzer and highlighter in the right places. It's all about placement - a tiny tweak makes a massive difference!





Products:

Mecca Max Skinlit Skin Bronzer in Medium

Zoeva Face Finish brush Mecca Max Liquid Highlight

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer

Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder

Hyper Real Glow Palette in Shimmy Peach

Revlon Highlighter Brush

Morphe M431 Precision Pencil Crease Brush





Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren