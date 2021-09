Show Me How | Apply Lipstick Quickly

Want a lip look that packs a punch without having to spend lots of time on it? In this episode, Kelly and Leigh show you how to apply lippy in a rush - and make it look good.

Products:

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren