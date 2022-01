5 Minutes With Leigh | Eye creams, contouring and not wasting your money

In this week's episode of Five Minutes with Leigh, she shares the trick to make sure you're using an eye cream that actually works, plus how many is too many serums that it just ends up being a waste of money. Plus, how to contour and how long to stick with a product before moving on.





Products:

Mecca Max Off Duty Contour Stix

Wet N Wild Contour makeup Stick





If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here.





Host: Leigh Campbell