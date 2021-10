5 Minutes With Kelly | Unmovable Eyelashes & Combination Skin

In this episode, Kelly gives her honest thoughts on magnetic lashes and provides the easiest lash hack ever. Plus, find out how to reapply sunscreen over makeup and her thoughts on treating different areas with different products.

Products:

If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here

Host: Kelly McCarren