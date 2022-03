5 Minutes with Kelly | Foundation For Hot Flushes & Self-Care At Home

What does Kelly's ideal spa day look like from home? And what foundation should you use when you're experiencing hot flushes? Kelly answers all of your beauty questions in today's episode of 5 Minutes With.

Products:

If you have a question, submit it in the question box below for your chance to win an Alpha-H product. T&Cs here.

Host: Kelly McCarren