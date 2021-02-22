>
Inside My Wardrobe | Comfort and Joy

When we went into lockdown, I realised very quickly that part of what I love about going to work is getting to choose what I’m going to wear. Some days I would wear cut-off shorts with a kimono and Birkenstocks, and then the next I’d wear a sequin suit. There are no rules, other than it must be comfortable, and it must bring me joy. In lockdown I found I started wearing the same thing every day because I wasn’t seeing anyone, and so I thought I’d show you my outfits from this week, two each day: What I’m not wearing vs what I actually wore.

Links:

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY


THURSDAY


FRIDAY

Ask a question for future episodes
Join the conversation
Mamamia Commenting Guidelines
Comments are an integral part of the Mamamia experience. Our articles are intended as a launchpad for interesting discussion and debate.
Think of the Mamamia comments section as a dinner party. Differences of opinion are most welcome, but if you are deliberately rude, insult the host or start throwing food, you’ll be kicked out. Find out more about our commenting guidelines and enjoy the conversation!
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships