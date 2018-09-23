Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Errr… there’s a fairly compelling theory Megan Marx and Jake Ellis aren’t actually broken up.



In bachie news, the people of the Gold Coast have been sleuthing and it kind of seems like Megan Marx and Jake Ellis are actually still together, despite announcing their breakup last month.

Here’s what we know.

According to the Courier Mail the couple were spotted leaving a Comedy All Stars event on the Gold Coast last week holding hands.

The pair apparently stood separately all night, but as they left the venue they held hands and jumped into the SAME CAB.

Interesting.

It does make sense though, especially when you revisit Jake’s breakup announcement on Instagram.

“Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now,” he wrote.

“No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly.”

He added that he hopes the couple will soon “rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever”.

“I will always hold that hope.”

This kind of seems like… a love letter?

There’s something fishy in paradise.

2. Rob Irwin threw his sister under the bus by sharing the one item from the US she can’t live without.

When asked what we can't live without, many people divulge that we love our partners or our dog, but according to her little brother Rob, Bindi Irwin can't live without... Charmin brand toilet paper from the US.

Yep. She imports toilet paper.

During a live Q&A on Facebook this morning her little brother let her secret slip.

"Do you have to tell the world that?" Bindi said.

"Your toilet paper is really soft here but I think we could have not said that on live Animal Planet Facebook feed but that’s cool," she added.

Terri, Rob, and Bindi were doing the Q&A to promote their upcoming show Crikey! It’s the Irwins, and we hope there is some nice toilet paper on set.

3. Justin Theroux speaks for the first time about his 'heartbreaking' split from Jennifer Aniston.

In a world filled with dramatic celebrity breakups and the pointed Instagrams and tweets and interviews dripping with hidden meanings that follow, the aftermath of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston's was pretty uneventful.

Seven months after the actors ended their two-and-a-half years of marriage in February of this year, Theroux still calls their split a "heartbreaking" but "gentle "separation.

We were confused too, let us explain.

“[It was heartbreaking] only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," he told the New York Times.

"But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of," he said, confirming that him and Aniston are still friends.

Instead, there's no animosity between the two of them, with Theroux stating that dealing with the media and intense public speculation has proven more exhausting.

"In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part,” he said.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston everybody, what a class act.

4. Millie Bobby Brown, 14, defends friendship with Drake, 31, after fans called their text messages "creepy".

So.



Last week at the Emmys, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown let slip that her pal Drake texts her boy advice.

People generally thought it was a bit weird that a man in his 30s would offer dating advice to an early teen, but there were also some very strong opinions on Twitter.

Some people said it was "grooming behaviour" calling him a "predator" which we think was... a bit excessive.



And so does Millie.

The 14-year-old actress has hit back at the criticism of Drake in an Instagram story, questioning the media "turning a lovely friendship into a headline" and explaining the importance of forging strong friendships within the industry.

Here's what she wrote:

Well, we guess Eleven has spoken so we all better shut up about it.

5. The plot twist during a rose ceremony on The Bachelor Vietnam that has the whole world talking.

While we’re creeping closer to the finale of our very own season of The Bachelor, and it’s getting…um, kinda dull, Vietnam’s version just featured an episode that has the whole world talking.

And we think it might just be the best Bachelor episode in the history of the show.

The scene takes place at the rose ceremony – where our favourite type of tear-filled drama usually unfolds.

Contestant Minh Thu is chosen by the Honey Badger equivalent, Nguyen Quoc Trung, to be sent home, but instead of packing herself into the awaiting limo to resume her normal, rose ceremony-less life, she… stays.

You can read the full post here.