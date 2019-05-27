1. ‘I’m a size 12, everybody. Get over it!’ Samantha Armytage’s message to TV stylists.



Channel Seven journalist Samantha Armytage shared a message to TV stylists during an interview with The Morning Show on Monday.

Speaking about her recent work with Weight Watchers, the Sunrise presenter claimed that wardrobe assistants have often commented on her weight.



“We are very lucky to have stylists in this job,” the 42-year-old presenter said.

“The girls downstairs would be trying to do up a zipper on a dress and say, ‘this fitted you last week – what’s happened in a week?'” she added.

“I’m a size 12, everybody. Get over it,” she said, before adding that these comments have “got to stop”.

The Sunrise presenter recently signed on as an ambassador with Weight Watchers. Initially, however, the journalist rejected the deal.

“It was a big decision. They approached me and I said no. And then I thought, ‘hang on’. I rang Mum, I asked her what I should do. I told her it would bring a lot more attention to me,” she explained.

“Mum said to me, ‘Darling, why not put that attention to good use?'”

2. Neighbours actress Nicola Charles said people hated her character so much they ‘spat on her in the street’.



In 1998, Neighbours fans in Australia and the United Kingdom alike were left shocked when character Sarah Beaumont had an affair with married man Dr Karl Kennedy.

The cheating scandal, which led to huge ratings for the show, almost saw Dr Karl and his wife Susan separate.

But for actress Nicola Charles, who played Sarah on the show, it was a plot point which left viewers absolutely hating her.

Speaking to news.com.au, the actress admitted that she was spat on in the street by a fan of the show.

"I remember walking down the street in London, outside Harrods, and a woman spat in my direction. It landed on my foot and she said, ‘you stay away from Susan, you horrible b*tch’, can you believe it?” Charles told news.com.au.

“I felt like turning around and saying, ‘you do know it’s acting right?'" she added.

“I get along well with Alan’s (Dr Karl) wife who is a newsreader, but you just move on. I have to say overall, I would say 90 percent of people were positive about the storyline because as I said at the time in interviews, this was real life. People have affairs."

3. Jada Pinkett Smith has explained her “unhealthy relationship to porn’.



47-year-old actress Jada Pinkett Smith has talked about the porn addiction she developed when she was trying to abstain from sex.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch talk show she hosts with her daughter, Willow, 18, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 65, she explained that the habit gave her false expectations when it came to interacting with real partners.

"I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence," she said on the show.

The actress, who has been married to Will Smith for 21 years, explained she was using porn to fill an internal "emptiness", but that it ultimately gave her "false expectations" of what sex in real life should be like.

4. It's official. Roxy Jacenko will star in a self-titled reality show during Ten's Pilot Week.

Put your speculations to the side, Roxy Jacenko's reality television show has been confirmed.

The show will be called I Am…Roxy! and will premiere during the Channel 10 2019 pilot week.

According to a statement by Channel 10, the show will delve deep into the daily life of the PR guru, author, and mother, promising an "access-all" glimpse into the high glamour lifestyle of the 39-year-old.

In 2010, early stages of a show called The Sweat Shop were filmed in Roxy Jacenko’s PR office, but the series never aired.

From her boss-lady antics to her adorable kids, we can’t wait to see what Roxy has in store next.

5. From Jim Carrey to a country singer: Renée Zellweger's brief yet tumultuous relationships.

Renée Zellweger is back on our screens in the new Netflix thriller What/If.

The 50-year-old actress has been a household name for more than two decades, with Bridget Jones Diaries really cementing her in our hearts.

After a few dud films, Zellweger took a six year break from work before making her return in 2016.

But it’s not just her career that’s had its ups and downs, Zellweger has also had a few very public and very rocky romances, including Jim Carrey, Jack White and Bradley Cooper.

You can read all about it right over here.