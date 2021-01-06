50 per cent of women have an "outie" vagina, so stop pretending that it’s anything other than normal.

Before we dive into anything, let’s clear something up: We’re talking about vulvas here, not vaginas - but an overwhelming amount of Googlers genuinely don’t know the difference and google ‘outie vagina’, so we’re rolling with it for now.

But it’s officially an ‘outie vulva’, capeesh?

So, what exactly are we talking about here. Well, the visible front-of-house area of the female genitalia that you can spot with your human eyes.

This, my friends, is the vulva.

The vulva is made of the labia minor (the outer lips) and the labia majora (the inner lips). And they come in many shapes, sizes, colours with its own unique formula of hair, juices and smell - meaning that it’s highly unlikely that any two vulvas are the same.

However, if we’re getting specific, an ‘outie’ refers to a vulva in which the labia majora is smaller than the labia minora, causing the inner lips to protrude in the same fashion as an outie belly button.

But, for some bizarre reason, those who have a vulva that sticks more ‘out’ than ‘in’ have decided that their vagina is somehow less than.

This is simply bulls**t.

We spoke to our resident GP Dr Ginny Mansberg who revealed that, “In 50 per cent of girls the labia minor is bigger than the labia majora… that’s your reality. Women who think ‘there is something wrong with me’ because something sticks out a little bit – well, no, it may not appear in porn movies, but it is actually very normal.”

Yes, it appears that porn has played a big part in this warped phenomenon.

And why are we surprised? It fills the void of sex education for so many, allowing teenagers to turn to buffed up, shaved, fake-orgasming actors to figure out what the hell is ‘normal’ in the bedroom.

This method leaves a great big gaping hole between what’s seen and reality.

A ‘normal’ vagina, according to the world of female sexuality and porn, is small, pink, hairless, and neatly tucked under. Well, that’s just not realistic – as Dr Ginny pointed out, “Women are getting a really warped view of what’s normal. When watching porn they are thinking, mine doesn’t look like that, there must be something wrong with me”.

Vaginas, vulvas, genitalia in general are in fact removed from most popular culture visuals, so there’s no point of comparison for most other than what they are seeing in porn vs. what’s actually between their legs.

Most surgeons attribute this unrealistic comparison to a big spike in women and girls seeking out labiaplasty - a permanent plastic surgery to reshape, re-sculpture and essentially redesign the vulva.

During the process, an outie vagina is ‘fixed’ to sit back inside the outer lips, and the whole thing is hoisted up and into fight the effects of gravity and aging. The process, whilst touted as perfectly safe, still involves removing tissue in a highly sensitive area. It is a sad predicament of our body-beauty obsessed world of female body image that we are fully prepared to sacrifice, or at the very least, risk, our future sexual arousal for the sake of a “prettier” pussy.

This desire to ‘fix’ something that is far from ‘broken’ is a disappointing trend in female healthcare - especially as there is no aesthetic perfection when it comes to genitals, but what there is, is a whole lot of anxiety.

So here’s a rallying call to women worldwide for innies, outies and everything in-between-ies: Let’s embrace all vaginas.

After all, if you think vaginas are weird? You should take a closer look at a set of balls. And somehow we can’t ever imagine a man voluntarily letting anyone with a knife anywhere near them...

