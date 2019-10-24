News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

explainer

At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.

Gemma Bath
explainer

A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.

Gemma Bath
explainer

The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.

Jessie Stephens
explainer

'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.

Billi Fitzsimons
explainer

The question everyone's asking after White Island: Why were people allowed on the volcano?

Gemma Bath
explainer

Experts say we need "urgent action" on climate change. Here's how we do that.

Belinda Jepsen
explainer

Grace Millane’s trial exposes a dark trend in media coverage of violence against women.

The Conversation
explainer

"The greatest disappearing act known to man": The hunt for Ghislaine Maxwell.

Belinda Jepsen
ADVERTISEMENT

Australian News

opinion

OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.

news

OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'

news

A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.

opinion

"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."

news

"Debt has doubled." Leigh Sales confronts Josh Frydenberg over the struggling economy, & more in News in 5.

news

Exactly what Australians would be allowed to say and do if the Religious Discrimination Bill is passed.

news

"He chose to stay, to look after mum." Tori Johnson's final act was one of profound compassion.

news

A 21-year-old Melbourne woman has been named as the ninth Australian White Island victim.

news

The risky mission to retrieve the bodies still on White Island is underway, & more in News in 5.

opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.

news

Wagga Wagga, Mackay, and Launceston: We now have a list of Australia's most generous towns.

news

Two Sydney school boys are among the seven Australians named as victims of White Island, & more in News in 5.

news

The 60 good news stories you probably missed in 2019.

news

Five years on: The Lindt Cafe Siege in images.

news

Breathing issues and fatigue: Exactly how bushfire smoke could be affecting your pets.

news

Red Cross has released the names of over 20 Australians reported 'missing' on White Island, & more in News in 5.

news

More than 2000 koalas are feared dead in the NSW and QLD bushfires, & more News in 5.

news

"Ash falling from the sky." Bushfire smoke has blanketed Sydney, it's been called 'apocalyptic'.

news

"I thought I was going to die." Woman attacked by accused Claremont killer gives testimony, & more in News in 5.

news

Jarrad, 22, told his mum he'd received a $2000 debt letter. His body was found two days later.

Listen Now

new episode

The Quicky

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

The Quicky

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter

Current Affairs

news

Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.

news

Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.

news

A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.

news

"Debt has doubled." Leigh Sales confronts Josh Frydenberg over the struggling economy, & more in News in 5.

news

An entire village wiped out & a 'perfect cocktail' for disaster: The history of White Island.

news

NSW man dies in a Sydney hospital as the White Island death toll rises to 16, & more in News in 5.

explainer

'Is bushfire smoke the new normal?' All your questions, answered.

news

Adelaide mum found alive in hospital, as White Island death toll rises to six, & more in News in 5.

news

Red Cross has released the names of over 20 Australians reported 'missing' on White Island, & more in News in 5.

news

More than 2000 koalas are feared dead in the NSW and QLD bushfires, & more News in 5.

news

"I thought I was going to die." Woman attacked by accused Claremont killer gives testimony, & more in News in 5.

news

"A cruel insult". Former PM Tony Abbott criticised for his prison visit to George Pell, & more in News in 5.

news

"I never, ever gave up hope." Timothy Weeks on being held hostage for 3 years by the Taliban.

news

23-year-old Saskia Jones has been named as the second person killed in the London terror attack, & more in News in 5.

news

3 dead, a fake bomb and heroic bystanders: Everything we know about the London Bridge attack.

news

Alleged Claremont killer's ex-wife tells trial she 'feared for her life', & more in News in 5.

news

Jeffrey Epstein's first known victim says the billionaire mocked her for being "too old", & more in News in 5.

news

How a discarded Sprite bottle provided a major breakthrough in the Claremont killings investigation, & more in News in 5.

news

"You haven’t said no." The chilling messages between Grace Millane and her killer, & more in News in 5.

news

The mum of two toddlers killed in a hot car in Queensland has been charged with murder, & more in News in 5.

news

3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.

Belinda Jepsen
news

The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.

Gemma Bath
news

Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.

Gemma Bath
news

To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.

Gemma Bath
news

Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.

Gemma Bath
explainer

At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.

Gemma Bath
news

'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water. 

Belinda Jepsen
true crime

Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.

Belinda Jepsen
explainer

A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.

Gemma Bath
news

Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.

AAP
opinion

OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.

Holly Wainwright
news

Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.

Gemma Bath
news

"I can never forgive you." Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl bravely faced her attacker in court.

Gemma Bath
explainer

The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.

Jessie Stephens
news

Jesse and his family were in New Zealand to celebrate his dad's birthday. He is the only survivor.

Gemma Bath
news

Joshua Coombes started cutting hair for people sleeping rough. It became a global movement.

Belinda Jepsen
news

A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.

Billi Fitzsimons
news

OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'

Jane Mueller
news

A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.

Chelsea McLaughlin
opinion

"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."

Marlee Silva