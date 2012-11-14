News
fitness

The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.

Shona Hendley
fitness

We tried the $15 Aldi fitness tights people reckon are 'perfect'. Here's our verdict.

Bella Fowler
fitness

On the weekend I went to a bodybuilding competition, and hated it. Until I met Taylah.

Gemma Bath
fitness

CULT BUY: "The $54 exercise tights my bum is now obsessed with."

Amy Clark
fitness

"I tried 'naked yoga' in the name of self-love... here's how the class went."

Jessica Wang
fitness

"I'm not going to let someone else derail me": Natalie Joyce has just taken back her narrative.

Gemma Bath
fitness

ROAD TEST: The fitness activity monitor that does everything a Fitbit does for $69.

Chelsea McLaughlin
fitness

When is the best time to exercise? 5 personal trainers give their definitive verdicts.

Amy Clark
Exercise

health

Do you plan your life around your fitness schedule? You could be addicted to exercise.

fitness

When is the best time to exercise? 5 personal trainers give their definitive verdicts.

fitness

YES PLEASE: Here's exactly how you can exercise without really... exercising.

health

The truth about what a "normal" labia looks like.

wellness

The fitness industry's hidden secret: "Difference between the sexes can't be ignored."

fitness

"I tried Chris Hemsworth's fitness app for a week and here's what I discovered."

fitness

Some experts have thrown out the 10,000 steps a day goal. Now, there's a new one.

health

The best exercise you can do in 2019.

fitness

It turns out your least favourite exercise is apparently a waste of time.

school

It's only the first day back and a walking to school debate is already dividing parents.

fitness

"I tried Victoria Beckham’s two hour morning workout and holy NO."

pregnancy

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines responds to claims her pregnancy workouts are "unsafe".

fitness

The simple trick I used that's actually made me run longer.

fitness

"How one simple change to my exercise habits transformed my hair."

fitness

'Fitness snacking' is the new, easy way to reach your fitness goals without getting bored.

fitness

PSA: A nutritionist and PT told us exactly how long you can slack off for over Christmas.

health

There's a simple stair climbing test that predicts how long you'll live. And well, sh*t. 

fitness

A Victoria's Secret trainer shares the only exercise accessory you need and it's just $10.

health

Is walking actually enough exercise? We asked four experts to find out.

kids

"To my seven year old: You didn't say 'I'm bored' once today. Thank you."

food

3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients.

Lee Price
beauty

Behold, our favourite tried and tested beauty products of 2019.

Charlotte Begg
health

From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.

Belinda Jepsen
wellness

"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.

Jessica Wang
fitness

The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.

Shona Hendley
beauty

We have it on good authority that "cinnamon" is the hair colour you're going to want next.

Tamara Davis
travel

18 photos that prove South Africa is the ultimate foodie holiday destination.

Jessica Staveley
fashion

"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."

Jessica Wang
beauty

Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.

Keryn Donnelly
home

'It'll be his second Christmas in our care.' Just 11 great doggos that need a home this holiday season.

Jessica Wang
fashion

Just 18 photos that prove 2019 was the year of Big Sleeve Energy.

Tamara Davis
beauty

Yes, some sunscreens are harming our reefs, so here's what you need to look out for.

Roxanne Williams
beauty

Summer beauty hacks from 12 women who have the same problems as you.

Jessica Wang
wellness

HOROSCOPES: Romantic gestures and creative boosts. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber
weddings

'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'

Emily Johnson
wellness

"At 80 years old, I've learned there are just 6 rules for happiness."

Helen Cassidy Page
travel

From mega slides to baby koalas: 5 new things to check out at Dreamworld this summer.

Natalie Esler
beauty

Literally just 10 before and after photos to help you decide whether to get a pixie cut.

Jessica Wang
health

11 women share their experiences of “formula shaming” after giving birth.

Helen Vnuk
beauty

9 women review Schwarzkopf's Root Retoucher and Brilliance ranges for quick hair fixes.

Jessica Wang