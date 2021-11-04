ROADTEST: ﻿"﻿I haven't been to a gym in over a year, so I tried this fitness game to exercise from home."

Hands up if you consider yourself as ‘exercise adverse’.

That’s how I see myself. Sure, it might be a fancy way of saying I’m too lazy or too busy to factor physically moving into my daily routine.

But 'exercise adverse' more clearly sums up how I feel about going to the gym or doing a class of some kind, while also working full-time and parenting full-time too.

It all seems a bit much. Getting changed into cute gym gear; going to places that may have too many mirrors; the smell of other people exercising (no thank you please), and the fact that when I do finally get to one of these places the only thing I’m supposed to concentrate on is the doing of the exercise. Ugh, no thanks.

What I am into right now is our Nintendo Switch. We bought it for our daughter last Christmas and while it’s supposed to be "hers", it has actually evolved in becoming "ours", and my husband and I have fallen back in love with the games of our childhood.

Our fierce Mario Kart battles have led to some serious marital friction.

So when we were offered the chance to give Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure a try I jumped at the opportunity because:

1. It’s going to be way better than the stinky gym (plus no commuting time needed), and;

2. I can dip in and out of using whenever is most convenient around Tilly/work/all the things!

Image: Supplied.

Ring Fit Adventure comes with the game, the Ring-Con and leg strap in the box (so the Nintendo Switch console comes separately).