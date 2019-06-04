Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After just two weeks of dating, Jessika Power has split with her new boyfriend.

After just two weeks of dating, Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power has split from her new boyfriend.

The reality star, who was spotted kissing Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim in Melbourne last month, confirmed the news on her Instagram story.

“To answer all the questions, we are not together,” Jess said, sharing a photo of the pair.

“He is a beautiful person and someone who I will always have respect for but I’ve had a very stressful year and I’m investing myself before I can invest in another person.”

Earlier this week, fellow Married at First Sight contestant Martha Kalifatidis admitted that she has cut off contact with both Jessika and their MAFS co-star Ines Basic.

“I think reality has totally set in now,” Martha said on Today Extra on Monday morning.

“I feel like everyone has gone back to life the way it was before the show, and the reality is I don’t really speak to anyone from the show anymore,” she added.

“It’s not because we have bad blood, just simply because, I guess, life goes on and you move on.”

2. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship is “hanging on by a thread” and we hope it’s not our fault.

Well.

The world's obsession with a potential romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may have quietened down some since A Star is Born's pop-culture domination subsided, but now, we present you with tea.

According to ~sources~, things are reportedly shaky between Bradley Cooper and long-term partner Irina Shayk, and we really hope us not-so-secretly willing them to split so we can enjoy a real-life Ally and Jack doesn't have anything to do with it.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, began dating in 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in 2017.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” the source told Page Six, adding, “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

Yikes.

There’s been major speculation about the couple since Cooper’s suspiciously romantic duet with Gaga at the Oscars in February melted precisely all our hearts.

But Gaga, who recently called off her engagement to Christian Carino, was quick to shut down rumours of a relationship.

“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga explained.

A likely story...

3. YES. Netflix’s Dead to Me has officially been renewed for a second season.

Those of us who gobbled up every single episode of Netflix's Dead to Me like a reheated Mexican lasagne have probably been furiously googling when the next season will drop.

We have many questions about the ending of season one, which we won't reveal because *spoilers*.

Well, in excellent news for fans of the dark comedy series, those questions will be answered.

The series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini has been renewed for a second season and we can't bloody wait.

At a panel with the cast Monday, creator Liz Feldman confirmed its return, after teasing her plans for a potential season two to EW earlier this month.

“It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women,” Feldman said at the time.

“What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

A release date has not yet been announced, but we want it now.

4. There’s a good reason Cassandra Thorburn has “Fizzy” car number plates after all.

When Cassandra Thorburn was spotted driving around in a car with number plates featuring the nickname of Karl Stefanovic’s new wife, people were... confused.

And as it turns out, so was Cassandra.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant spoke to Kyle and Jackie O this morning, admitting she had no idea Jasmine goes by the nickname "Fizzy", which, to be honest, we'd say is actually a pretty common nickname.

“I didn’t know that was her nickname,” she told the radio duo. “It’s not common knowledge, is it?”

Thorburn then explained that no, she didn't purchase the "Fizzy" number plates. They actually used to belong to a friend of hers.

“The car I purchased from my girlfriend who is moving overseas for a couple of years,” she said.

“She offered me to buy her car from her which has had the same number plates for four years. She actually owned the number plates on her previous car."

So, Thorburn made a commitment to her friend to keep the plates on the car, with absolutely no idea it would attract this much attention.

Now, she says she's worried there might be damage to the car because of how... nuts it looks.

“It’s not just that, is there going to be damage to the car?” Thorburn said.

“Why would they (the public) damage the car?” Sandilands asked.

“Because it sounds crazy!” Thorburn replied.

Sandilands agreed, admitting he thought her a "nut case" when he first saw the plates.

“If I hadn’t had this discussion with you now, 10 minutes ago I thought you were a nut case. I thought, ‘What a bitter nut case!’ And now here you are and it makes perfect sense.”

We're glad that's all cleared up.

5. Clear your schedules: Love Island UK is back, and it's set to be as trashy as ever.

Winter is coming and we’ve been a bit thin on the ground with reality TV shows lately, haven’t we?

Sure, there’s Masterchef and House Rules, but that’s not the kind of reality TV we’re really craving.

No, what we’re missing is the absurdities and love triangles and alcoholic beverage throwing of Married At First Sight and Bachelor in Paradise.

Thankfully, it’s summer over in the UK and that can only mean one thing…

Love Island is back for its fifth season.

For anyone who hasn’t watched the previous seasons of Love Island UK (which you can binge on 9 Now, fyi), it’s basically Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother, with British accents.

You can find out everything you need to know about the new season of Love Island right over here.