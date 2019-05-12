"The feelings are real." The painful true story behind Netflix's new dark comedy Dead to Me.

It’s the new Netflix dark comedy that most of us have binged in one weekend – drawn to the gritty storyline and punchy wit of leading women Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

But behind the script lines of Dead to Me is a story of true, raw tragedy.

Tragedy in the life of its creator, Liz Feldman.

Watch the official trailer for season one of Dead to Me. Post continues after video.

Feldman penned a candid note for Glamour on the painful events that plagued her life right up until the day she pitched to network executives the story of a grieving widow who unwittingly befriends her husband’s killer.

From the sudden death of a cousin and a frustrating fertility journey, to turning 40, it was a time which threw Feldman into a “mind bender” – but one that birthed a story so many have become obsessed with.

A story about grief, loss, and the strength of female friendship.

Writing that she had been trying to get pregnant for six difficult years, Feldman, 41, says her fertility journey - riddled with painful procedures, infections, and miscarriage - "felt more like an odyssey".

"Just when I thought things might be looking up, a lab technician at my fertility clinic lost the one egg they were able to retrieve from me," she explains.