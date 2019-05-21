There's a Game of Thrones spin-off prequel coming to fill the void in our hearts.

After months of waiting, the long-awaited eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is done and dusted.

After almost a decade of battles, betrayals, bloodlust and scheming, we finally know the fate of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms.

But you see, there’s a slight problem.

We really don’t want it to end.

Luckily for fans, the final season of Game of Thrones isn’t the end. In fact, there’s plenty more to come from the world of Westeros.

Last year, it was reported that HBO had launched plans for a prequel to the Emmy award-winning series.

Now, a year on from the announcement, new details about the series created by George R.R. Martin have emerged.

Here’s everything we know about the prequel series so far:

What’s the Game of Thrones prequel called?

Although a title hasn’t officially been set for the prequel, the series has been unofficially dubbed The Long Night.

“My vote would be The Long Night, which says it all,” author George R.R. Martin explained. “More likely HBO will want to work the phrase ‘Game of Thrones’ in there somewhere.”

What’s the Game of Thrones prequel about?

The prequel series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Here’s HBO’s official description: “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Although the series won't feature any current Game of Thrones characters, it will feature their ancestors.

The show will also be set in a new land.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, George R.R. Martin shared that Westeros will be a "very different place".

"There's no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens, Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragon and the great empire that it built," he explained.

"We're dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series."

According to Martin, the prequel's screenwriter and executive producer Jane Goldman, has gone into territory that Martin hasn't explored much in the books.

Who's been cast in the prequel?

In the past few months, several cast announcements have been made.

In October last year, HBO confirmed that Naomi Watts had been cast in a lead role in the series.

Naomi Watts is joined by Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter), Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd), Naomi Ackie (next appearing in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Black Mirror), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (To the Bone) and Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

When will it reach our screens?

At this point, no official release date has been announced.

With filming for the series beginning in the next few months, it's likely the series won't reach our screens until 2020 at the earliest.

Until then, why not rewatch Game of Thrones? We won't judge. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

