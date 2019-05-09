Well, well, well. It seems Prince George knew the royal baby name months before everyone else.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, surprising precisely… everyone.

Everyone… except Prince George?

You see, the eldest Cambridge child has a bit of a ~history~ with the name Archie.

Back in January, we were all baffled when a bizarre story emerged about a trip five-year-old George made with his grandmother Carole Middleton, where a dog walker came across him playing with his younger sister Charlotte in a stream near the Middleton family home in Berkshire.

George went over to see the dog – naturally. The anonymous woman said police minders asked her not to take photos of the children, but she engaged in a bit of small talk with the prince as he revelled in the pure joy of patting a dog.

"I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it," she said.

"To my astonishment he said 'I’m called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."

Okay… Archie George.

At the time we suspected the young prince had simply figured out his parent's Netflix password and binge watched Riverdale, but now we have other thoughts.

Perhaps George had overheard his aunt and uncle discussing baby names and took a liking to their choice. Perhaps Prince George possesses psychic abilities. Perhaps he was gifted the responsibility of naming his new cousin for reasons we cannot comprehend.

Perhaps Prince George is just a five-year-old with a wild imagination. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Whatever the reason, the Sussex's can rest assured their choice of baby name is approved by arguably the most fabulous member (Sorry, Queen Elizabeth) of the royal family.

