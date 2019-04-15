Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. What we didn’t see after Alex and Richie’s conversation ended on Bachelor in Paradise.



Before Alex and Richie’s tense unedited Bachelor in Paradise discussion aired last week, little had been made public about their breakup.

This is because – from what many have taken away from the cryptic conversation – the circumstances surrounding it were deeply sensitive.

Some fans have speculated the couple had broken up after an unwanted pregnancy.

“I feel like a lot of people would have an opinion of a woman being left alone to do something that involved both of us,” Alex told Richie.

“You wanted to do it… You wanted to go down that path because you told me you wanted to focus on your AFL career,” Richie responded.

Subject matter aside, it appeared as though their conversation ended amicably, with both seeming to give each other their blessing.

“Like I said I’ve come to peace with it Alex, and I’m fine with it. I’m happy that you’re in a good spot, that you think you’ve grown as a person. I didn’t want to get into any salacious details, and I’ve stayed quite composed,” Richie told Alex.

“I think we’re doing a good job. It is bizarre… but I want you to be comfortable. I’ve put it to rest, I’ve moved on and I think you’re a good person and that you deserve to be here and find someone potentially. I just didn’t want it to be uncomfortable,” Alex added.

But according to an unnamed source who spoke to Woman’s Day, when the cameras stopped rolling, it was a very different story.

“They tried to stay civil for the sake of the cameras, but the minute the conversation was over, Alex got up and stormed off set,” says the source.

A Channel 10 spokesperson has since denied this claim.

“This story is completely false,” the spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“Alex and Richie’s discussion ended amicably, with them pledging their mutual desire for each other’s continued happiness.”

2. The nude photo of Sam Wood and his daughter that has divided fans.



Former Bachelor Sam Wood shared a slightly risque but very artistic nude photo of himself with his 18-month-old daughter Willow on Instagram last night… But not everyone is a fan.

The playful black-and-white image shows the fitness entrepreneur and his toddler cheekily posing naked on a Port Douglas beach with their backs to the camera, with the caption: “Port Douglas you’ve been amazing. See you next time”. With, of course, a couple of peach emojis.

Behold:

While we think it’s innocent enough, the photo has received a mixed response from the 38-year-old’s followers – with some labelling it inappropriate.

“Cool so now his teenage daughter and potentially her friends if they follow him are gonna see his a**. Lol imagine if that was our dads [sic],” one person commented.

“This is confronting for a Sunday,” another said.

“Actually very disappointing… no need for this kind of photos. What does this suppose to prove anyway! I honestly liked following you until this?” one particularly upset follower added.

But others were quick to defend the Bach favourite, who married the winner of his season, Snezana, last year and is expecting a second child this year.

“Haha I think this is great… And seriously people need to get over it… It’s a little bit of fun,” said one fan.

We can’t help but agree.

It’s just a bum ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. Oh. Married at First Sight’s Martha and Michael may be on the verge of splitting.



Oh boy.

It looks like we have another Married At First Sight split on our hands.

Just days after Jessika and Dan admitted that they had split, it seems Martha and Michael might be next.

According to Woman’s Day, a source have claimed that the couple have grown apart since the reality show’s finale aired.

“Things have gone from bad to worse since the finale,” the source reportedly claimed.

“[Martha] is in a really bad place and she’s struggled with all the criticism,” they added.

“Their relationship has taken a major hit with the pressures from the show. I don’t think they’ll be able to sustain this at all.”

Yikes.

It’s believed Michael moved from Melbourne to Sydney to live with Martha after the show wrapped up.

4. Khloe Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson for True’s epic first birthday party.

Just weeks after *that* cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson has joined Khloe Kardashian for their daughter True's first birthday party.

The birthday party, which was attended by Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, was the first time Tristan and Khloe have been spotted together since the news of the cheating scandal broke.

In typical Kardashian fashion, True's first birthday party was incredibly lavish.

The party featured a huge balloon wall, a fairy floss vendor, a ball pit, bubble machines and even a pink-haired 'unicorn' pony.

Check out some of the footage from True's birthday party below:

5. MAFS' Jessika has shared the cosmetic procedures she had before and after the show.

After a great deal of speculation, former reality TV star Jessika Power has shared with her followers exactly what cosmetic procedures she’s had done to her face.

The Married At First Sight villain answered questions in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday about life after MAFS and what she’s learnt from her reality TV experience, as well as confirming whether she’s had any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.

When asked by a fan if she gets ‘lip injections’, the 27-year-old from Perth said, “Yes, I get lip fillers.”

Power also spoke about a second cosmetic procedure she had done shortly after wrapping up filming on the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.

