Seth Rogen just shared details of the weirdest night he spent with Tom Cruise, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Seth Rogen just shared details of the weirdest night he spent with Tom Cruise.

Seth Rogen just shared a very weird encounter he and director Judd Apatow had with Tom Cruise. And the whole thing sounds incredibly cringe.

In his new volume of essays, Yearbook, Rogen explained that him and Apatow were invited over to Cruise's Los Angeles mansion to talk all things comedy.

The actor apparently sensed something was a bit off when he saw Cruise, his then-wife, Katie Holmes, and their baby daughter Suri, waiting to greet him as he drove up to the house.

"[Holmes] had a vague ‘please rescue me from this place’ look on her face," he wrote.

The three of them then had a four-hour-long conversation about movies, when the topic of Cruise's public perception came up.

"There’s a co-ordinated effort to make it appear that way," Cruise reportedly told them.

"When asked who was behind this so called 'co-ordinated effort' he said, "The pharmaceutical industry".

"My exposure of their fraud has cost them so much money that they’re desperate. They’re scrambling and they’re doing everything they can to discredit me so I won’t hurt sales anymore."

Rogen then brought up Cruise's infamous Oprah couch-jumping moment, asking the actor "Big Pharma made you jump on Oprah’s couch?"

But Cruise claimed that the footage was supposedly edited "to make it look so much worse than it was. They do that all the time. You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan!"

When Apatow brought up that Farrakhan had a history of making anti-Semitic comments, Cruse argued that he was "great".

"See, that’s the media," he explained.

"They’re distorting all of it! Take my religion, for example — Scientology. They make it seem soooo f**king different than it is! If you just gave me like an hour to tell you about it, you’d be like, ‘No f**king way?! That’s what Scientology is?! No f**king way!!’ In just one hour I could completely change your minds!!"

However, neither Rogen nor Apatow took him up on the offer.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat to reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel about surviving fame, her new TV show and the moment that drove her to almost quit her current gig. Post continues below.

2. Bethanny Frankel is genuinely confused by Kyle and Jackie O’s enormous salaries.

It's no secret Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson take home a big ol' salary.

But it was certainly news to multimedia mogul and Former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethanny Frankel.

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier today, the 50-year-old asked why Jackie O was so rich after Kyle said she had no other business interests or investments besides the show.

"Bethenny's who you should look up to, Jackie," said Kyle. "You're a very rich woman, but you have no other options going on."

"I just do the radio show, you're right," said Jackie.

Bethenny then asked, "Well, why is Jackie so rich if she doesn't do anything?"

"I do this show," Jackie replied, before Kyle jumped in, "And she gets paid millions and millions of dollars. I'm not joking."

While it's not exactly known how much Kyle and Jackie O make, the pair reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Australian Radio Network worth $80 million in 2019.

So yeah, that's a lot of dollars.

3. Apparently we know the winner of Masterchef 2021, so SPOILERS ahead.

It's still in it's early days, but it looks like we might already know this year's winner of MasterChef Australia if the bookies odds are any indication.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Pete Campbell has taken the top spot on both TAB and Sportsbets, with odds at $2.25 or $2.75 respectively.

Kishwar Chowdhury is sitting in second place on both sites with odds at $3.

Pete is a dad-of-two that lives on the Northern Beaches, but has spent many years travelling across Asia, the US and Europe.

He works as a tattoo artist, but hopes to open a wine bar in Northern Sydney one day.

4. Matt Damon has an opinion about the budding ‘Bennifer’ romance.

Matt Damon has weighed in on the whole 'Bennifer' saga, saying he "hopes it's true," and same Matt, same.

The 50-year-old appeared on the US Today Show this morning (from what looks to be an Aussie RSL, we might add) saying he hasn't heard any news from the Ben Affleck, or his rumoured girlfriend, J-Lo just yet.

"It's the first time I've heard about it," he told the hosts.

"It's a fascinating story and I hope it's true. I love them both… That would be awesome," the actor said.

Image: Today.

Damon is currently living in Byron Bay while filming Thor: Love and Thunder, and based on his Tuesday evening interview location, it looks like he's truly a local at this point.

"I'm in Australia, I'm having a beer. The people at the local club were nice enough to leave it open just so that I could do this [interview]," he said.

"They've got the best internet connection in this neighbourhood where I am."

It really doesn't get better than that.

5. This Disney love triangle has been everywhere for months. Now, one of them has come out.

Well. I did not have 'obsessively following the ins and outs of a Disney Star love triangle' on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are.

If you've listened to the radio/been on social media/spoken to anyone under 21 lately, you may be across the spectacularly dramatic lives of Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

You see, there has been a love triangle involving these three young Disney actors and singers taking place very publicly for months now.

It involves breakup songs, a High School Musical-related television show and because these people are much younger than us, TikTok.

If you're a millennial of a certain age, you may also remember the good old days of the Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez love triangle. Except if these were exactly the same scenarios, it would involve Nick Jonas coming out after expressing his love for Justin Bieber.

Confused? Grab a cup of tea, and let me explain.

First, you need to meet Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

There are a few names we need to get across here: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia, 18, and Joshua, 20, are co-stars on Disney+ original show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (the most ridiculous TV show name in history), in which they play ex-couple Nini and Ricky.

They had on-screen chemistry and were clearly friends off-screen, which led fans of the show to speculate about whether they were actually dating IRL.

It turns out, yes. At least they were.

They broke up, after which Joshua began dating another Disney star, 22-year-old Sabrina Carpenter, which you'll soon see is very important information.

For more on the Disney love triangle, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.