The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “He calls producers late in the afternoon.” What it’s really like working for Kyle and Jackie O.

After 20 years on radio, we finally know exactly what it’s like working behind the scenes for co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

During a segment on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday morning, KIIS FM staffer Pete Deppeler and executive producer Sonia Jahshan shared what they really thought of their bosses.

“Kyle often calls producers late in the afternoon while lounging on the couch in his underwear watching Law and Order. He’ll be like, ‘Cancel Chris Hemsworth, I want this woman who’s nude [on a random TV show] for an interview’,” said Sonia, who is nicknamed Palestine on the show.

She also explained that if staff don’t quickly get to work on Kyle’s last-minute plans then he’s likely to “throw a dummy out” the next day.

“If Kyle does a commercial, he demands all of the products are sent to him prior to the reading. This includes feminine products that have no relevance to him – but he must have. For example, he asked for a laser hair remover,” Sonia added.

She then shared that staff often call Kyle “ghost” behind his back because he often “ghosts them on the regular” by not replying to their messages.

Pete, on the other hand, was a little more positive about working for Kyle.

“You’ll never meet anybody more passionate about radio. Staff are often heard talking about how much of a radio nerd he is. From selecting the hottest pop music to selecting segments that should have never of gone to air,” he said.