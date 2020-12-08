It's been seven years since Tom Cruise was last pictured out in public with his youngest daughter Suri.

Since then, the actor's relationship with his 14-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been the subject of speculation.

While it's been alleged that Cruise's belief in the Church of Scientology has played a part, the 58-year-old hasn't spoken publicly about his seemingly estranged relationship with his daughter.

Cruise's relationship with his other two children, Isabella and Connor, who he shares with Nicole Kidman, also remains relatively private. However, the Mission: Impossible star reportedly keeps in contact with the 27-year-old and 25-year-old.

Here's everything we know about Tom Cruise's relationships with his three children.

Tom Cruise's relationship with Suri.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made headlines when they welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The couple, who tied the knot that same year, went on to feature on the October 2006 cover of Vanity Fair, making Suri's magazine debut.

But while Cruise and Holmes may have been the ‘super couple’ of the noughties, their marriage didn't last very long.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise in 2012. Image: Getty.