Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. There’s yet another wild rumour that Nick Cummins dumps the Bachelor winner for his ex.

The end of The Bachelor Australia is in sight – but there’s a chance we won’t be getting the fairy tale ending we were expecting.

For weeks, we’ve been discovering clues that the Honey Badger doesn’t end up with any of the girls and now, there’s a rumour that Nick Cummins could even be back with his Norwegian ex-girlfriend Martine Strøm Thomassen.



Speaking to Woman’s Day, a source shared that Nick never got over his ex-girlfriend.

The magazine also reported that it’s Brittany Hockley who wins this season.

“It’s painfully obvious he’s never gotten over his ex, Martine Strøm Thomassen and I don’t think his family have either as they’re still friends on Facebook and Instagram. It was a massive issue for Brit, who has nothing to do with her ex,” they reportedly said.

Another source claimed that Nick has recently hooked up with another girl in Perth and Sydney.

Um, this isn’t sounding good…

2. Tammin Sursok opens up about the side of pregnancy that you don’t see on Instagram.

Actress Tammin Sursok has opened up about her tough pregnancy on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child, hit back at social media’s perfect portrayal of pregnancy.

“The first four months of this pregnancy were so tough that I would cry for hours because I physically couldn’t move,” the Pretty Little Liars actress wrote.

“It felt like food poisoning that never left me. I threw up in hand bags and trash cans and coffee cups – I’m sure everyone thought I was hungover, constantly,” she added.

“Here’s to all the women and moms out there who endure, get up, show up, sacrifice their minds and their bodies and still love their families relentlessly.”

Hear hear.

3. Ellen Pompeo has some interesting thoughts on when Grey’s Anatomy should end.



After more than a decade of starring in Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo has admitted she’s just about ready to hang up her scrubs.

With its 15th season set to launch soon, and a 16th on the cards, Pompeo has opened up about the fact that she’s starting to grow tired of the beloved medical drama.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell.

“It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

...While die-hard fans of the show would be devastated to see its end, we kinda don't blame her for feeling this way.

It's not the first time Pompeo has been refreshingly frank about her thoughts on the show, either.

Earlier this year in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she admitted to feeling "frustrated" about the show's overwhelming toll on her life.

“I don’t get to do anything else, and that’s frustrating for me creatively. I make 24 episodes of TV a year, and as part of this deal, I cannot appear anywhere else. And directing is cool but, to be honest, it just takes me away from my kids.”

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will wrap in 2020.

4. Is Schapelle Corby’s sister Mercedes going to star in Married at First Sight?



Oh yay.

Next year's instalment of Married at First Sight is going to fulfil our every trashy reality show desire if this rumour is true.

Apparently, Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes could be one of the contestants paired up with an expert-appointed hubby.

You know, the woman who infamously swung her handbag at photographers during her sister's Balinese drug conviction ordeal.



According to a source, Mercedes has passed the audition process and done screen tests, but is yet to sign an official contract.

It's not the first time Mercedes has applied for the show, so 2019 might be the lucky year for the mum-of-three, who has separated from her Balinese husband Wayan Widyartha.

"Production is currently underway so if she has been cast then she's keeping it very hush-hush," a friend told Woman's Day.

We are crossing our fingers and toes she does appear on the show, because we imagine it will be a very juicy season if she does.

5. Meet the woman Kate Middleton was rumoured to be jealous of.

It’s hard to imagine anyone Kate Middleton could possibly be jealous of, but apparently, years before they wed – there was one woman in Prince William’s life who gave her a touch of the green-eyed monster.

And there’s one very big reason why.

The woman in question is Isabella Calthorpe, a British heiress with several ties to the royal family.

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, who wrote William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls, Prince William had tried, unsuccessfully, to court Isabella on a few occasions.

Apparently, according to the author, his crush may have even contributed to Will and Kate's decision to take a break in 2007.

Ouch.

You can read the full story right here.