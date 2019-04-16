Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “The real truth.” Dan Webb’s mum’s subtle dig at his ex Jessika Power.



Well, well, well.

It seems Dan Webb’s mother wasn’t a huge fan of Jessika Power at all.

After Married at First Sight’s Dan admitted he had split from Jessika, Dan’s mum Gabby Smith had a dig at her son’s ex-partner on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of Dan’s exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Gabby subtly shared her opinion of Jessika.



“The real truth, Yahoo Lifestyle, watch it,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a video published by the publication on Friday night, Dan confirmed that he had split with Jessika.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” 35-year-old Dan said.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together,” he added.

In the interview, Dan also said that he has regrets “about ever meeting Jess”.

Yikes.

2. Bachelor in Paradise’s Bill on his relationship with Alex: “I’m not threatened by Brooke.”



Another week of drama and daiquiris starts tonight with the return of Bachelor in Paradise since last week’s season premiere.

We are very excited to see more of Brittney’s conga dancing.

And also the ~budding romances~ we’ve been promised in the promos.

This week, Alex Nation and Brooke Blurton head off on a date, leaving ex-Bachelorette contestant Bill perched on the sideline in his festive board shorts.

After his double date with Alex in Fiji last week – shared with Brooke and Nathan – Bill told TV Week he thinks there’s “something special there”.

But as Alex and Brooke seem to pair off this week, Bill admits he’s not threatened by their connection.

Instead, he says Alex’s feelings towards Brooke were something “she needed to explore”.

“I wasn’t too worried, to be honest. I knew that me and Alex had been getting along well and that those two wanted to get to know each other.”

He went on to say he had no intention of getting in the way of Alex and Brooke.

“I’m never going to tell anyone to back off,” he says. “Who am I to stand in the way of someone potentially falling in love and creating a life together, all because I’m selfish and say I want them for me?”

“Brooke and Alex needed to happen and it was good that something did.”

We can’t wait to see how their date goes tonight.

3. “It’s not easy.” What Kim Kardashian has had to sacrifice in her pursuit to be a lawyer.



Kim Kardashian has opened up about her surprising decision to pursue law.

Posting a photo to Instagram with her two lawyer mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, the reality star spoke about the sacrifices she has made to study for the bar exam.

“My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study,” she wrote.

“I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying,” she added.

“I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine.”

Kim also responded to criticism she’s received for her decision.

“I’ve seen some comments from people saying it’s my privilege or money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote.

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you like in a state where this is allowed.”

4. Um. Apparently Kit Harington almost lost a testicle filming Game of Thrones.



*WARNING* Avert your eyes if you haven’t watched the season premiere of Game of Thrones yet, spoilers very much ahead.

Are they gone?

Good.

Kit Harington, who of course plays Jon Snow in the popular series, revealed he almost lost a TESTICLE while filming last night’s season eight premiere episode and it sounded bloody painful.

You may recall in one of the first scenes, Jon Snow rides one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons. A ride which apparently almost ended in a very gruesome accident.

"Buck work is not easy," he said in an HBO behind the scenes segment after the episode.

"I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off,” he said. “The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung around.”

“In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally. Sorry. Probably too much information.”

Never. We feel like we know you very well now, and we're not mad about it.

(But also ouch).

5. Jessika Power denies drink driving in response to a leaked video... in which she says she is drink driving.

Jessika Power says claims she was drink driving in a leaked video are false.

In an Instagram story yesterday, she explains that she wasn’t intoxicated, but had had two glasses of wine.

“I have felt such an overwhelming need to apologise about the video that aired on Channel 9 last night that has been taken out of context, had I been asked for my comment before it airing I would have been more forthcoming in this statement,” she began.

“Please can I firstly explain that I was not intoxicated in the video, yes I had two glasses of wine at dinner (hours before getting in a car) my auntie and I often play around in videos and it was a fun side of me that I wanted to share,” she added.

In the statement, she says that was not actually drunk, but exaggerating.

You can read the full story right over here.