Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’ve moved on.” In case you were wondering, Dan is well and truly over his split with Jessika.



It seems Married At First Sight’s Dan Webb is doing just fine following his split from Jessika Power.

Just days after leaked footage of Jessika and Telv Williams resurfaced, Dan has shared his thoughts on Instagram, admitting that he’s “truly moved on”.

"Thank you everyone for your positive feedback. I'm truly okay and I'm well and truly moved on and excited for things to come. Love you all (haters or not) you all give me good spirit," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Things won't always turn out the way that you have planned and envisioned and that is okay, it all has a purpose though. Don't let yourself get caught in a 'this isn't fair' mentality," he added.

"Of course it's okay to be disappointed, frustrated and upset, but don't let those feelings take you off course, and stop you from seeing what is really going on."

Earlier this week, former MAFS contestant Telv Williams claimed that he "hooked up" with Jessika in December, when she was still dating Dan.

Jessika denied the allegations on her Instagram page.

2. We finally know the real reason Lady Gaga and fiance Christian Carino broke up.



In February, after weeks of speculation, Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino announced that they had ended their engagement.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story," a rep told People at the time.

Now, two months on from the announcement, a new source has claimed that there was more to the couple's sudden split.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider source claimed that Christian "infringed on her creative process" leading up to their split.

"She couldn't risk jeopardising her career in that way, over a man, and that's not something she she would stand for," they said.

Last month, another source told the publication that Christian "wasn't treating her very well towards the end of their relationship."

"He was jealous," the source claimed.

"He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn't like him either."

3. MAFS' Mike is starting his own podcast called “I’m not your therapist.” Yes, seriously.



Oh... no.

If ever there's been a podcast we definitely won't be listening to, it's Mike Gunner from MAFS soon-to-be released show called "I'm not your therapist".

Named, of course, after the iconic moment he told his wife Heidi to essentially stop boring him with her problems during a date on the beach.

As if he's... proud of putting her down in front of the entire nation.

After Mike's constant gaslighting of wife Heidi, extremely patronising treatment of the other contestants, defending Sam's terrible behaviour and, oh, claiming women can't handle pressure in group situations, we can only imagine what sort of content his podcast will feature and no thanks.

Earlier this month, he shrugged off MAFS criticism in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in which he bizarrely blamed the backlash against him on “a shift in consciousness of the public toward men which favours women”.

...

Christ.

“Are you telling me that men can’t stand up for themselves?” Mike said.

“Are men now so emasculated that we can’t speak our minds? That we can’t be real? That we have to somehow fulfil the expectations of those around us?

“I simply refuse to do that, and I am speaking on behalf of all men in this country.”

According to news.com.au, the podcast will feature “long-form discussions of issues that concern me and hopefully can benefit society in some way”.

:/

4. “I formally apologise.” Bachelor in Paradise’s Paddy on the intense backlash he's received.



Bachelor in Paradise star Paddy has apologised for his comments about Brooke and Alex during Tuesday night's episode, revealing the backlash he's received since the "little bit of banter" was aired.

When Alex chose Brooke to take on a single date, Paddy was quick to reveal his fantasies about the two women.

"I hope there’s oil and like massages and that and that we get to watch it back,” Paddy said to the group.

Speaking directly to the camera, he later added: “I’d love to be a fly on the wall for those two. You know… you can pause live TV now. I’d love to pause it on that.”

“Mate I’m just telling it how it is... We were all thinking it,” he laughed.

Viewers on Twitter were disgusted by the comments, calling him out for fetishising women who identify as bisexual.

Now, Paddy has responded to the comments.

“I just wanted to take this time to formally apologise for last night’s comments. I understand that it did hurt a lot of people, and for that I am sorry,” he shared in an Instagram story.

“I didn’t mean anything by it at all. I’ve got nothing against the gay community or the lesbian community. I think everyone should be treated equally.

"There was a little bit of banter between myself – obviously I’ve got no filter, we all know that – and I didn’t intend to hurt anyone."

The Bachelorette 2018 star then discussed the death threats he’s been receiving since the episode aired.

“But, in saying that, all the backlash that I’ve received, getting told to go kill myself, jump off a bridge, things like that, it is a bit hurtful,” he continued.

“I understand what I said did hurt people, but I don’t think anyone deserves those comments thrown at them.”

“I am strong-minded, I am going to shake them off, but you’ve got to understand, this is TV. Everyone understands how TV works, and it is heavily, heavily edited, so things may not be what they seem.”

5. STOP IT. The Bachelor's Tenille just dropped her own bombshell about Honey Badger.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we saw a preview promising the arrival of another woman who appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor: Tenille Favros.

The 26-year-old, who chose to leave midway through the season, saying she couldn’t see herself falling in love in the bizarre environment of reality TV (no… sh*t), appears to stir some drama soon after arriving in paradise.

But in an interview on Thursday morning with Coffs Coast’s 105.5’s A.B and Ben, it was her comments about a particular conversation with Nick Cummins that attracted attention.

After the hosts joked about how Tenille “ghosted” The Bachelor, she said, “pretty much”.

“I mean, I guess the conversation I had with him the night I left, I don’t want to say I knew that was going to happen, but I felt like he was very on par with me in that we weren’t going to find love in that environment,” she said.

Yikes.

You can read the full story right over here.