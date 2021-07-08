Should I Watch It? Luxe Listings, the new "Selling Sunset" that's set in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

From the moment the first few scenes of Luxe Listings Sydney flash across your screen, it's clear that you're about to enter a very different world.

From fast cars and flashy watches to multimillion-dollar beachside mansions, the new Amazon Prime Video series transports viewers to the luxurious world of Sydney's elite real estate market.

Described as a mix between Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, the new six-episode series is an incredibly pervy watch.

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Sydney below. Post continues after video.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Luxe Listings Sydney follows three elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals among Sydney's hyper-competitive real estate market.

There's D'Leanne Lewis, an award-winning real estate agent and single mother who has been working in the industry since her late teens.

There's Gavin Rubenstein, the founder of The Rubenstein Group at Ray White who is almost always seen wearing a flashy suit.

And there's Simon Cohen, a successful buyer's agent who works alongside former model turned associate Tammy Soglanich.

Across six episodes, the show transports viewers into the lives of the three agents as they embark on the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end, luxury real estate in Sydney.

In fact, the new series showcases over a quarter of a billion dollars' worth of Sydney real estate.

There are beachside mansions, endless indoor and outdoor pools, futuristic car garages, impressive harbour views, and even a house with an asking price of $55 million. (Yes, $55 million.)

D'Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen. Image: Amazon Prime.

But it's not just fancy houses and fast cars that makes Luxe Listings Sydney interesting.

Much like other popular real estate reality shows, including Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, the series also delves into the personal lives of the three agents as they tackle parenthood, dating, friendship dramas, family dinners, and countless bougie social events.

Come for the...

Endless real estate porn.

Stay for the...

Pervy personal drama and the cliffhanger endings that will keep you watching.

What shows will it remind you of?

Million Dollar Listing for the real estate porn, Selling Sunset for the drama, and The Real Housewives of Sydney for the luxe locations.

How many episodes are there and how long are they?

There are six episodes in total, ranging from 40 to 50 minutes long. All six episodes of Luxe Listings Sydney premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 9.

Will there be a second season?

Luxe Listings Sydney hasn't been confirmed for a second season yet.

Simon Cohen and Gavin Rubenstein. Image: Amazon Prime.

So, should you watch it?

Absolutely.

Luxe Listings Sydney is the type of reality show that you won't be able to look away from.

Although the series might leave you feeling a little (or very) deflated about Sydney's property market, there's nothing pervier than getting the chance to look into Sydney's most luxurious, eye-watering properties.

With just six episodes, the fast-paced series is the perfect weekend binge-watch.

Luxe Listings Sydney premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 9.

Feature Image: Amazon Prime Video.