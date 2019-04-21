Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “My biggest regret was hurting him.” Jessika Power’s bizarre tribute to ‘husband’ Mick Gould.

For Jessika Power, MAFS was an emotional roller coaster.

She found love in many hopeless places, but now the 26-year-old is paying tribute to Mick, her husband on the show who she cheated on with Dan.

In a series of Instagram stories, she explained that the pair got along really well.

“As crazy as it sounds Mick and I used to have a lot of fun together and get a long… We both knew the relationship was over but that never stopped us from taking the piss out of each other,” she wrote on one Instagram story.

She continued to add that the pair went on adventures, even inspiring her to get up early in the morning.

"I have a lot of regret and remorse with the choices I made in the experiment," she wrote in the final story.

"The biggest regret was hurting Mick - he is one of the most genuine, funniest, kind hearted and down to earth guys you'll ever meet and I was too immature and selfish to see any of that. I went into the experiment thinking I knew it all but really I knew nothing," she wrote.

Jessika Power split from Dan Webb, who she cheated on Mick Gould with on MAFS Australia 2019, earlier this month.

2. With one Instagram post, Phoebe Burgess confirms she’s back with husband Sam.

For months on end, rumours have been swirling that Phoebe and Sam Burgess had ended their marriage.

But now, with one single Instagram post, it seems Phoebe Burgess has confirmed all is well with her NRL star husband.

Sharing a photo from the Rabbitohs player's 30th birthday celebrations, Phoebe wrote: "30 and maturing nicely".

After sharing the photo, it was clear that Phoebe's 79,000 followers were stoked to see the couple back together.

"So happy your working together. Life is full of challenges, face them together and you'll always be together," one fan wrote.

"So nice seeing you together," another wrote.

Sam and Phoebe, who have been married since late 2015, share two children together – daughter Poppy and son William.

3. The Bachelor’s Brooke Blurton’s message to anyone calling her a “fake lesbian”.

Just days since her exit from Bachelor in Paradise, Brooke Blurton has been forced to respond to claims that she's a "fake lesbian".

The 24-year-old, who kissed fellow contestant Alex Nation on the show, was hit with the claims after she announced earlier this week that she's now dating Nick Power, a man that she's known for six years.

"I have been called a fake lesbian quite often and people say I pick and choose whether I am going to be with men and women depending on the circumstance," she told The Sunday Telegraph.



"I have genuinely had two girlfriends in my life and I was with both of them for a substantial amount of time and I have also been with me. But I don't put myself in the bisexual box," she continued.

"People generalise and expect me to look like a dyke or a dude," she added. "There's that stigma around what people think I should look like."

"I knew I was attracted to women from quite a young age. I didn't have a coming-out party, but I have always been very open with my family and friends."

The reality star also admitted that she left Bachelor in Paradise early after struggling to cope with doing two dating shows back to back.

"Going from The Bachelor and then to Bachelor In Paradise, I probably rushed the process a little bit," she admitted.

4. “It wouldn't benefit anybody.” Kim Kardashian weighs in on the college admissions scandal.

Kim Kardashian is an incredibly privileged person, but when it comes to the college admissions scandal she is vocally against it.

Speaking on The Van Jones Show, she said the scandal is "not appropriate".

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. So that's where I just see that that is not appropriate," she explained.

"When you have so much accessible, so many things that are just presented to you, I want my kids to be kind, I want them to be as grounded as possible, and to buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she added.

The comments come on the back of the 38-year-old mother's announcement that she will be studying law.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," explained Kardashian to Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

5. We just found a goldmine of Bachelor in Paradise gossip. And it's all on Instagram.

Pour yourself a margarita because we have Bachelor in Paradise gossip, and we found it all by spending far too much time on Instagram.

From Ivan’s (very late) apology to Brittney and possible clues on what’s to come with the Bill, Alex and Florence love triangle, we delved deep into the Instagram comments and here’s the best stuff we found.

Ivan’s apology to Brittney.

After breaking Brittney’s heart and giving newcomer Tenille his rose at Thursday night’s Rose Ceremony, all Britney wanted was an apology.

And she deserved it.

While she didn’t get her closure on Paradise, Ivan finally said sorry on Instagram.

“Just wanted to say my apologies to you again Brit! You’re an amazing girl with amazing qualities and you don’t deserve to get treated the way you did by me,” he wrote.

And right you are, sir.

"I handled myself and the situation horrendously and was just a massive d*** and was completely self absorbed.

"You're going to find someone great that's going to appreciate you and I can't wait to see that happen. Honestly thank you for making my time in Paradise awesome and for the fun times we had from the moment I walked in.

"Thank you and sorry."

Brittney even replied. "Thanks :) That's really nice," she wrote back.

Ohhh Brit, both us and 'the tree' will miss you dearly on Paradise.

For the rest of the juicy gossip, read the full story here.