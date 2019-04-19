Everyone STOP. Bachelor in Paradise's Brooke Blurton has "found love" with a new man.

After Brooke Blurton left the Bachelor franchise for the second time in her reality TV career, the 24-year-old found a new special someone.

Because there is life after reality TV.

Last night, Bachelor in Paradise fans watched her leave Fiji heartbroken, after Alex Nation ended their one-date fling in order to pursue a relationship with Bill Goldsmith.

Brooke might have left Paradise but fan favourite, Flo is back!

Video by Bachelor in Paradise

However once the episode ended, the Aboriginal Youth Worker shared an Instagram post of her looking very loved up with a new man.

“So happy to announce that I have found love and it’s with a beautiful beautiful man who I can not express how friggen lucky I am to have in my life,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

“You have no idea how relieved I am to openly and honestly say this out loud! Thank you for all that have been on my journey to find love..

“So happens that I had already met him… Six years ago… it just took a reality show for him to notice me.”

Now, not to be pedantic, but it technically took him two reality shows for him to notice Brooke, and mate… what up?