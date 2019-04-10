Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m not going to hide.” Nick Cummins’ cryptic response to Brooke’s BIP confession last night.



On last night’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere, we finally got the closure we deserve as the viewing public on what actually went down between Nick Cummins and Brooke Blurton.

And just as we suspected when the season’s explosive promos began, it turns out her decision to bow out of the competition early came after Nick had warned her he hadn’t fallen in love with any of the top three contestants.

AKA that he planned to pick NO ONE.

“He told me not to tell anyone and I’ve protected him for that reason,” she told her fellow former Bach hopefuls. “He pretty much just broke my heart and made me feel like I had to keep it a secret.”

She claims Nick ‘stopped the cameras and smothered his microphone’ to reveal his plan to her while on a one-on-one date.

Her bombshell admission – sadly for Nick – prompted fresh backlash against him, months after the finale that infuriated the nation.

But instead of running away this time (if you recall ahead of the finale last year he hopped on a plane and fled the country) – he made a cryptic reference to Brooke’s comments on Instagram.

The rugby player captioned a video of him riding a horse: “Reality may have lost its meaning but don’t lose yours. Giddy up! #bereal.”

Hmm. Interesting.

Further referencing Brooke’s big tea-spill, he responded to a fan who had urged him to “turn off comments” by adding; “Don’t hide from life, Mate. Own your decisions.”

As we saw last night, the contestants from Nick’s season seemed pretty keen to move on from it all, so lucky for Nick, it’s unlikely he’ll be mentioned on the beach again.