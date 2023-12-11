11 shocking snubs from the Golden Globes that prove none of us deserve to even own a TV.

The Golden Globes thrive on chaos and controversy. In 2023, after a few trying years, it seems to be trying to leave that behind. But it's... not.

Nominations for the January 7 ceremony have been released, and there are plenty of classic Globes 'wait, what?' moments.

Of course, there were also the very obvious inclusions. All the core Succession cast, minus Cousin Greg, received nominations, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong set to battle it out in Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama... while also needing to beat Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us. Bella Ramsey also received a nom for their role in that series, which will take on Succession as the two standouts for Best Television Series, Drama.

The usual players of Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Barry and The Bear (which is so not a comedy, but anyway) were honoured in the comedy categories, alongside Prime Video's standout series Jury Duty.

And a moment for Meryl Streep, please. She's broken her own record as the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history, receiving her 33rd nom for Only Murders.

But enough of the good stuff. What about the snubs?

America Ferrera.

America Ferrera delivers THE monologue in Barbie, but was still overlooked for Best Supporting Actress. Her character Gloria could tack on another couple of lines for that.

It's the most glaring omission from Barbie's 10 awards, the most of any film. It received Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay nods and takes three of the six Best Original Song slots (including for 'I'm Just Ken'!). Obviously, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their roles as Barbie and Ken. Here's hoping for some more pink looks on the night.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Image: Apple TV+.

Neither big name picked up a nomination for Morning Wars, though the show was and their co-star Billy Crudup received a supporting actor nod.

Priscilla.

A huge directing snub is Sofia Coppola, who was not nominated for Priscilla. The Globes aren't always indicative of the rest of awards season, but that feels big, especially in a year where female directors are impossible to ignore (as opposed to last year, where not one was featured in the Globes' category).

In fact, Priscilla only received one nomination: Cailee Spaeny got a well-deserved nod for playing Priscilla Presley.

Jacob Elordi.

Elordi has starred in two of the past few months' buzziest films: he was Elvis in Priscilla, and starred alongside (nominee) Barry Keoghan and (nominee) Rosamund Pike in Saltburn. But neither role has made him a Globe nominee.

He's still everyone's current favourite himbo, so as long as he keeps wearing pastel cardigans, he's a winner in our eyes.

Saltburn.

Image: Warner Bros.

Speaking of Saltburn, there's been talk that the film no one can stop talking about is a little too... weird for awards voters, and the first sign that may be true is the fact that director Emerald Fennell was not nomination, and the film also missed out on the Best Picture category.

Justice for the bathtub scene.

Beyoncé's Renaissance.

This year, there is a new category celebrating box office success, featuring films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible that got bums on seats in theatres.

It's also a convenient way to force a Taylor Swift-related ratings boost, with Swift's The Eras Tour concert film nominated after drawing in AU$381m globally in its seven-week release period.

Given the domination of both Swift's Eras and Beyoncé's Renaissance this quarter, we wondered why one was nominated but not the other.

Thankfully, this is not so much a snub as it is a quirk of new eligibility criteria. While the Globes usual eligibility period covers a calendar year, this category cuts off on November 22. Renaissance was released on November 30 here in Australia, and December 1 in the US.

Adam Driver and Ferrari.

Michael Mann's fast and furious Enzo Ferarri biopic is getting great reviews, and... interesting press, mostly based on its lead Adam Driver. But neither have translated into nominations, with the film completely shut up.

The Color Purple.

The Color Purple, an adaptation of the Oprah Winfrey-produced Broadway musical, which itself is adapted from the 1985 Steven Spielberg film and 1982 Alice Walker book, failed to pick up a nomination in the Best Musical or Comedy category, which has shocked a lot of critics.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks did score acting nominations, however.

Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford had a big year. Not just with the release of the final ever (they promised) Indiana Jones flick, but also with two incredible TV performances.

His Yellowstone prequel series 1923 was nominated, and so was his co-star Helen Mirren, but no dice for Ford. Not even for his role in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, a streaming highlight this year.

Halle Bailey.

The Little Mermaid missed out entirely, but Halle Bailey as Ariel is clearly the most obvious snub. Bailey's performance and the film got wrapped up in some really horrendous politics, but her performance (and voice!) was mesmerising — this feels like a big miss from the musical or comedy category.

The Abbott Elementary cast.

Image: Disney+.

Abbott Elementary is one of the greatest comedy revelations from the past couple of years, and it has until now received a lot of awards love — as it should!

But three of the show's beloved ensemble cast were not nominated this time around: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams. Williams' omission is especially notable as he actually won a Golden Globe earlier this year.

Thankfully, it's not all snubs for Abbott: Quinta Brunson and the show are in the running in the musical or comedy categories.

The Golden Globes will broadcast January 8, 2024, exclusively on Stan.

Feature image: Disney/Warner Bros./Apple TV+.