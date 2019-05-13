"YOU RUINED EVERYTHING." The 18 best reactions that sum up tonight's Game of Thrones.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

What… just happened.

For months on end, Game of Thrones fans have theorised about the fate of all of their favourite characters. From the numerous theories about how Cersei Lannister would finally die to the theory that Daenerys’ dragon Drogon had secret dragon babies, we’ve heard it all.

But when the second last episode of Game of Thrones aired today, it certainly wasn’t what fans were expected.

LISTEN: Claire Murphy and Holly Wainwright discuss everything that happened on Game Of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5:

While fans couldn’t wait to see the penultimate episode, it’s safe to say that not everyone was exactly pleased with the final fate of Westeros.

You see, it was all a bit of a mess.

From the incredibly unsatisfying deaths of Cersei and Jaime Lannister to the dramatic turn of Daenerys Targaryen, fans weren’t afraid to hold back their feelings about the Battle at King’s Landing.

Here’s just some of the best Twitter reactions – and memes – to the second last episode of Game of Thrones’ final season.

