All the unanswered questions we still have after watching the Game of Thrones finale.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
Our watch has ended.
After eight long seasons of battles, betrayals, bloodlust and scheming, Game of Thrones has finally come to an end.
For years, we’ve wondered about who would sit on the Iron Throne and become the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.
But while we’ve always envisioned the likes of Daenerys Targeyen, Jon Snow or even Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne, in the end, it was somebody we never even considered – Bran Stark.
Yep, the Three-Eyed Raven ended up being selected as King.
LISTEN: We discuss the final episode of Game Of Thrones:
Although the final episode did answer many of our lingering questions surrounding the fate of the Iron Throne and many of the show’s main characters, we still have a lot of questions.
So until the inevitable Game of Thrones spin-offs start rolling in, here’s all the questions we still have about Game of Thrones.
Why was Jon exiled to the Night’s Watch?
At the end of the episode, Jon Snow was banished to the Night’s Watch, presumably in an attempt to keep the Unsullied happy after he killed Daenerys Targaryen.
But the problem is, it all seems a little bit… confusing.
Why did Bran agree to send Jon away?
And is there even a use for the Night’s Watch now that there is no Night King or White Walkers?
It just doesn’t… make sense.
But at least Jon looks happy with Tormund, Ghost and the Wildlings, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Where has Drogon gone?
Well, no one knows.
After Jon killed Daenerys, Drogon flew off holding her.
In the small council meeting at the end of the episode, however, we do get a small hint about where Drogon could be headed.
When King Bran asks if there's "any word" of Drogon, Samwell Tarly responds, "He was last spotted flying east".
Of course, East of Westeros is Essos, where Drogon spent the first years of his life alongside Daenerys.
Could Drogon be headed for Essos?
What happened to the Dothraki and Unsullied?
It's... unclear.
While some of the Unsullied joined Grey Worm as he sailed to Naath, presumably to liberate Missandei's people, it's unknown what the Dothraki will get up to next in Westeros.
Wait, who were those returning characters in the Dragonpit?
Let's be honest, it can be a little hard to keep up with all of the characters in Game of Thrones.
Several weeks after Jon killed Daenerys, the most powerful men and women of Westeros gathered in the Dragonpit to discuss the future of the Seven Kingdoms.
Although many of the show's long-running characters were at the meeting of the remaining heads of the great house, there were some new and returning characters featured too, including Edmure Tully (Lord of Riverrun), Robin Arryn (Lord of the Vale) and Yohn Royce (Robin's advisor).
Here's a rundown of exactly who was there:
- Sansa Stark
- Arya Stark
- Bran Stark
- Samwell Tarly
- Grey Worm
- Tyrion Lannister
- Samwell Tarly
- Edmure Tully
- Ser Brienne of Tarth
- Ser Davos Seaworth
- Gendry Baratheon
- Yara Greyjoy
- The new Prince of Dorne
- Robin Arryn
- Yohn Royce
- Three unknown newcombers
Side note – Robin Arryn is totally the Neville Longbottom of Game of Thrones.
What happened to all the show's prophecies?
Game of Thrones is full of prophecies. From the prophecy about Azor Ahai to the valonqar prophecy about who would kill Cersei Lannister, it was a common theme in the show.
But when it came to the final season, many of the show's prophecies were, well, tossed aside.
Although it was long believed that Tyrion or Jaime would kill Cersei, she instead died alongside Jaime.
And as for Azor Ahai and the Lord of Light? Well, it was never really brought full circle.
Was the Lord of Light real? And what was its plan? It's a question we might never get the answer to. Unless George R. R. Martin finally releases his remaining books, of course.
Did Arya Stark just set up a spin-off show?
With Bran as King and Sansa as Queen of the North, Arya left Winterfell to explore west – "where the map of Westeros ends".
Could this be a set-up for a spin-off show?
Look, we really bloody hope so.
At the moment, it seems all of HBO's upcoming spin-offs will be prequels – but that won't stop us from getting our hopes up.
What the heck do we do now?
Game of Thrones might be over – but it's not the last we'll hear of it. (Thank god).
Of course, there's still two books to come in the series from George RR Martin.
There's also a documentary on the series coming to our screens next week and a number of spin-off shows in the works.
Or you can just rewatch the whole series again. We won't judge. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Catch up on all our Game of Thrones recaps, right here:
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 1: Finally. Jon Snow knows something.
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 2: We need to talk about THAT Arya Stark scene.
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 3: The episode that broke the world.
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 4: GHOST DESERVED BETTER, JON.
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 5: Well. That was... a mess.
- Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones episode 6: The television event of the decade that's divided the world.
For more on this topic:
- Here’s how dramatically the Game of Thrones characters have changed since the first episode.
- If you’re a genuine fan of Game of Thrones, you should take annual leave on the 20th of May.
- Your timely reminder of who exactly is left on Arya Stark's kill list on Game of Thrones.
- The Game of Thrones editing fail you missed that has everyone in stitches.
Top Comments
Prophecies are words, which are open to interpretation and rarely filled as you expect- Dany learnt that with Karl Drogo’s death. Jaime and Tyrion brought about Cersei’s death together, with Tyrion’s plan and Jamie’s actions, based on when Jamie previously saved Tyrion. But it didn’t really matter because she would have died anyway- via the queen that Tyrion brought to kings landing. In the end the prophesy was true, but ultimately unimportant.
And the lord of light had to plunge a sword into the heart of his lover to defeat the great darkness that lay over the world... sound familiar?
We loved GOT.........and we loved the way it ended too.
There was plenty of room for at least a couple of spin-offs - particularly featuring Arya .
Thing is whatever spin-off happens it will have to be every bit as huge as GOT.
Some of the expected resolves could happen if Arya is still around.
As for King Bran - he can "connect" to the dragon (which is what he actually implied ).
Let's not forget that GOT lived it's life in another reality - in an Earth-like place where magic happens.
There's no America (for eg), but it has thrilled the likes of historians and Medieval re-enactors and anyone who loves a touch of myth & magic and full-on fantasy played for real.
We'll definitely miss it.