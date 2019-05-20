All the unanswered questions we still have after watching the Game of Thrones finale.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Our watch has ended.

After eight long seasons of battles, betrayals, bloodlust and scheming, Game of Thrones has finally come to an end.

For years, we’ve wondered about who would sit on the Iron Throne and become the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

But while we’ve always envisioned the likes of Daenerys Targeyen, Jon Snow or even Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne, in the end, it was somebody we never even considered – Bran Stark.

Yep, the Three-Eyed Raven ended up being selected as King.

Although the final episode did answer many of our lingering questions surrounding the fate of the Iron Throne and many of the show’s main characters, we still have a lot of questions.

So until the inevitable Game of Thrones spin-offs start rolling in, here’s all the questions we still have about Game of Thrones.

Why was Jon exiled to the Night’s Watch?

At the end of the episode, Jon Snow was banished to the Night’s Watch, presumably in an attempt to keep the Unsullied happy after he killed Daenerys Targaryen.

But the problem is, it all seems a little bit… confusing.

Why did Bran agree to send Jon away?

And is there even a use for the Night’s Watch now that there is no Night King or White Walkers?

It just doesn’t… make sense.

But at least Jon looks happy with Tormund, Ghost and the Wildlings, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Where has Drogon gone?

Well, no one knows.

After Jon killed Daenerys, Drogon flew off holding her.

In the small council meeting at the end of the episode, however, we do get a small hint about where Drogon could be headed.

When King Bran asks if there's "any word" of Drogon, Samwell Tarly responds, "He was last spotted flying east".

Of course, East of Westeros is Essos, where Drogon spent the first years of his life alongside Daenerys.

Could Drogon be headed for Essos?

What happened to the Dothraki and Unsullied?

It's... unclear.

While some of the Unsullied joined Grey Worm as he sailed to Naath, presumably to liberate Missandei's people, it's unknown what the Dothraki will get up to next in Westeros.

Wait, who were those returning characters in the Dragonpit?

Let's be honest, it can be a little hard to keep up with all of the characters in Game of Thrones.

Several weeks after Jon killed Daenerys, the most powerful men and women of Westeros gathered in the Dragonpit to discuss the future of the Seven Kingdoms.

Although many of the show's long-running characters were at the meeting of the remaining heads of the great house, there were some new and returning characters featured too, including Edmure Tully (Lord of Riverrun), Robin Arryn (Lord of the Vale) and Yohn Royce (Robin's advisor).

Here's a rundown of exactly who was there:

Sansa Stark

Arya Stark

Bran Stark

Samwell Tarly

Grey Worm

Tyrion Lannister

Edmure Tully

Ser Brienne of Tarth

Ser Davos Seaworth

Gendry Baratheon

Yara Greyjoy

The new Prince of Dorne

Robin Arryn

Yohn Royce

Three unknown newcombers

Side note – Robin Arryn is totally the Neville Longbottom of Game of Thrones.

What happened to all the show's prophecies?

Game of Thrones is full of prophecies. From the prophecy about Azor Ahai to the valonqar prophecy about who would kill Cersei Lannister, it was a common theme in the show.

But when it came to the final season, many of the show's prophecies were, well, tossed aside.

Although it was long believed that Tyrion or Jaime would kill Cersei, she instead died alongside Jaime.

And as for Azor Ahai and the Lord of Light? Well, it was never really brought full circle.

Was the Lord of Light real? And what was its plan? It's a question we might never get the answer to. Unless George R. R. Martin finally releases his remaining books, of course.

Did Arya Stark just set up a spin-off show?

With Bran as King and Sansa as Queen of the North, Arya left Winterfell to explore west – "where the map of Westeros ends".

Could this be a set-up for a spin-off show?

Look, we really bloody hope so.

At the moment, it seems all of HBO's upcoming spin-offs will be prequels – but that won't stop us from getting our hopes up.

What the heck do we do now?

Game of Thrones might be over – but it's not the last we'll hear of it. (Thank god).

Of course, there's still two books to come in the series from George RR Martin.

There's also a documentary on the series coming to our screens next week and a number of spin-off shows in the works.

Or you can just rewatch the whole series again. We won't judge. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

