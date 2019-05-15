Um. The Simpsons predicted what happened in the latest episode of GoT years before it aired.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
Two years ago, The Simpsons aired a special Game of Thrones episode and fans have just realised the cartoon predicted Daenerys Targaryen wreaking havoc on King’s Landing.
We’re impressed, confused, and in awe. IT’S SO UNCANNY.
The episode, which was called The Serfsons saw Homer, Marge and the kids live in a medieval Springfield.
It poked fun at the incestuous relationship between Jaime and Cersei Lannister, the Night King and Drogon.
But it’s a scene right at the end, that looks like an exact prediction for episode five season eight, which aired this week, that got heads turning.
You can see the clip here. Post continues after video.
The Simpson family watch from a castle, as a dragon burns down Springfield, and the view is quite literally the same as the one Cersei Lannister has as she watches over Kings Landing, as Daenerys razes the city to the ground.
Case in point:
Daenerys chose to ignore the bells of surrender and used Drogon the dragon to send the city up in flames.
It was a surprising twist that fans didn’t see coming.
Except for the writers of The Simpsons it seems.
In other related news, here is The Simpsons theme tune working way to perfectly with the Game of Thrones opening sequence.
WHAT IS GOING ON.
I love the Simpsons (seasons 1-10 anyway) but does it take a genius to work out that where one of the main characters goals is to take a city, and she has dragons, that she would use those dragons on the city?