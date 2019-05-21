7 clues we missed that the new ruler of Westeros knew they’d win Game of Thrones all along.

SPOILER WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re up-to-date with Game of Thrones because this post will contain some big ol’ Tormund-sized spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale. If you’re not caught up, come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Hearts feel that little bit heavier today as the realisation sets in that Game of Thrones is officially over. That’s all, folks.

In an ending that shocked, well, a large chunk of the internet, Bran Stark took the coveted position of King of the Six Kingdoms (whittled down from Seven after his sister Sansa decided that The North would rule themselves as a separate Republic).

While reactions to the Game of Thrones finale have been very divided, there’s one thing for certain: some of the clues were there all along.

We were just tricked to believe a different narrative, swept away by a billion fan theories and blindsided by red herrings in the show – particularly the over-emphasis placed on the Night King’s significance, Jon being Aegon Targaryen etc.

Bran was such an interesting character this season (or the polar opposite, depending on your prerogative), because he was just so… odd. Being the Three-Eyed Raven turned him into a bit of an all-knowing, all-seeing weirdo.

And by all-knowing, all-seeing weirdo, we mean he has the ability to warge into animals – and even people – to see the past, the present and even glimpses into the future. But we haven’t seen many of his visions of late. During season eight, he basically just creeped people out by staring at them and coming out with zinger one-liners.

We’d started to view him completely as the Three-Eyed Raven and made our peace with the fact Brandon Stark was gone. Until Tyrion proclaimed him ‘Brandon the Broken’ and hey presto, Bran was back, albeit royalty and still a bit creepy.

Of course, with Bran’s special abilities, some are questioning whether he already knew that he’d take the top job.

There was also some pretty clever foreshadowing that we’ll be the first to admit we didn’t notice.

Here are all the clues that Bran would be King all along.

The deserter scene in Game of Thrones, episode one.

The very fact Game of Thrones opened on Bran should’ve been a dead giveaway he’s the main protagonist to watch. But, it’s the scene in episode one where he is forced to witness his father execute a Night’s Watch deserter that’s got everyone calling: “Foreshadowing!” It was already a memorable scene as Ned Stark’s lesson, “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword” is a recurring theme throughout the whole show.

Ned passes the death sentence “in the name of Robert of the House Baratheon, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm.”

But as he’s saying the words “King of the Andals and the First Men”, the camera cuts to Bran. Potentially a big old clue right there in season one, episode one.

The weirwood tree vision.

Both Dany and Bran had a vision of the destroyed throne room with snow falling (which we now know was ash). Bran has a few visions in season four episode two when he touches a weirwood tree. Obviously they didn’t make much sense at the time but the destroyed throne room and the dragon shadow flying over King’s Landing both came to pass. Did Bran realise what they meant? We’re going to go ahead and say yes.

The Lord of Winterfell snub.

So it was a little bit weird when Bran refused his rightful title of Lord of Winterfell, allowing Sansa to rule the roost instead, only to then be totally fine with becoming King? Plenty of people are making the joke that he turned down Winterfell because he knew he was going to be King of the Six Kingdoms. Foresight eh.

Tyrion’s vested interest in Bran.

Tyrion proposing Bran should be King seemingly came out of nowhere, but the night before the Battle of Winterfell, Tyrion and Bran were alone for a long chat.

It felt like a significant moment and even though Bran isn’t supposed to alter what happens in the future, he’s definitely pushed people in the right direction before (giving Littlefinger’s dagger to Arya anyone?). Bran could have at least hinted a few things to Tyrion. Least he could do really. It did seem like Tyrion was trying to alter fate when he tried to save Jaime and Cersei. Perhaps Bran ‘helped’ him on his way a bit.

“Why do you think I came all this way?”

After Tyrion gave a rousing speech in favour of Bran, he asked him: “Will you lead the Seven Kingdoms to the best of your abilities from this day until your last day?” to which Bran answered: “Why do you think I came all this way?”

Come. On. That definitely sounds like someone who knew he was becoming King.

The fact he said “All this way” too when arguably he’s had the best character arc of all. You have come a long way, buddy. You really have.

(Clutching at straws now) This image:

The Stark kids apparently knew way back when Bran would ascend to the throne. Ahem.

A promo poster for Game of Thrones season one.

Here is Bran’s dad Ned sitting on the throne next to… a raven! If this isn’t some sort of ingenious inception then we don’t know what is.

We do have one last desperate question about Bran (OK, we probably have more than one, but this is the most annoying): where the heck did he warge to during the Battle of Winterfell?! Guess we can only speculate now.

Do you think Bran knew his fate all along? Tell us in the comments.

