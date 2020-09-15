While most engagements are announced on Instagram with a ring selfie - allowing every follower to zoom in and have a snoop - we often miss out on the sentimental meaning behind the ring.

Why did they pick gold? Is there a reason it’s a sapphire? Should I comment on the fact it’s heart-shaped?! ...are all very valid and very important questions we need answers to.

And while we won’t be investigating into your neighbour’s, cousin’s, roommate’s engagement ring meaning, we WILL be doing some digging into celebrity engagement and wedding rings.

So here’s a deep dive into the celebrity wedding and engagement rings with the best (and most romantic) meaning behind them.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring meaning

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a now-iconic three stone engagement ring featuring a massive diamond sourced from Botswana (a favourite spot of the royal couple) and two smaller diamonds either side from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

Regarding the band, Prince Harry claimed, “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s Meghan’s favourite”. But keen-eyed royal followers will have noticed that the ring has changed a little…

In May 2019, Harry surprised his wife with a wedding anniversary gift of an engagement ring upgrade (now featuring a heck-tonne of tiny diamonds around the band), along with a very sentimental eternity ring.

According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, “H﻿﻿arry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan’s.”

“The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan’s, Archie’s, and Harry’s birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring.”

Lara Worthington’s wedding ring meaning.

The meaning behind Australian model Lara Worthington’s ring is more about what isn’t on her finger.

Lara and her actor husband Sam Worthington famously skipped the whole engagement thing and went straight to the getting hitched part, meaning Lara is one of the few celebs without an engagement ring.

However, Sam stepped it up for the wedding ring by picking out a Cartier wedding band worth an estimated $15,000.

Katy Perry’s engagement ring meaning.

When Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged, the world was blessed with a stunning ring shot of Katy’s bright pink engagement ring.

Supposedly, the meaning behind the floral design of the ring was that Orlando wanted it to symbolise his future ‘Mrs Bloom’.

Elizabeth Taylor’s engagement ring meaning.

When Elizabeth Taylor was first proposed to by Richard Burton, he got down on one knee with an 18.6-carat emerald pendant necklace. Then after they divorced and then got back together, he massively upped the ante and gave her a 33-carat Krupp diamond!

Elizabeth then had the stone made into a ring and you can still spot it in many of her movies today.

After her death, the Krupp diamond was renamed the ‘Elizabeth Taylor Diamond’ in her honour.

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring meaning.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew wed her now-husband Jack Brooksbank in a gorgeous royal wedding that was aired on television. But Jack went the extra mile when designing the ring he proposed to Eugenie with by modelling it off her mum’s own engagement ring.

And Jack seriously pulled it off! Here’s a side by side of Princess Eugenie’s and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding ring.

Olivia Wilde’s engagement ring meaning.

Actor Jason Sudeikis proposed to fellow actor Olivia Wilde with a striking round ring. The story behind it? Jason wanted the ring to have an emerald halo around it to match Olivia’s eyes.

Yes, you have been granted permission to swoon at that loveliness.

Emily Ratajkowski’s engagement ring meaning.

The ring selfie that broke the internet. Both Emily Ratajkowski and her now-husband Sebastian Bear-McClaird worked on the design of this unique ring, taking them 50 sketches to come up with the final design.

Speaking to Vogue, Emily explains that she adores the ring saying, “I love it. I can’t tell you how special it feels to me."

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring meaning.

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring is perhaps the most recognisable ring going. With its deep blue sapphire centre and just-enough-sparkle diamond halo, it’s a true show-stopper. But what’s the story behind it?

In an interview following their engagement, Prince William explained why he chose to give Kate a ring from his mother’s jewellery collection.

"It's very special to me, Kate's very special to me as well, I thought it only right to put the two together."

The 18-carat oval sapphire stone and 14 diamonds set in 18-carat white gold sure would be special to us too.

Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring meaning.

So many will remember the multiple lavish weddings of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, but what people don’t know is the gorgeous proposal story behind this dazzler of an engagement ring.

Nick Jonas reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring, eventually selecting a classic cushion-cut diamond set in a platinum band, surrounded by smaller tapered baguettes.

Mila Kunis’ wedding ring meaning.

Experts have estimated that Mila Kunis’ engagement ring (as given to her by her now-husband Ashton Kutcher), with its platinum band and five-carat diamond, is worth US $260,000.

But, in a beautiful twist, the couple opted to keep things super casual for their wedding bands and opted for rings from Etsy that cost under $100.

We love a spendy and a savey mix!

