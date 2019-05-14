Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “He didn’t know we were dating.” The moment Cass Wood and her boyfriend ran into Nick Cummins.

There’s no question about it: running into an ex is awkward.

Running into an ex who dumped you on national television hand-in-hand with your new secret boyfriend? Very awkward. (But also… kinda great).

Cass Wood, who was dumped not once but twice, on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, revealed she has found love with new boyfriend Tyson Davis last month.

We were, of course, thrilled for her.

Equally as thrilled we were when we found out how recent Bachelor Nick Cummins found out about her new man (yes, we know how bad that sounds).

In a Q&A video published on YouTube on Monday, the 24-year-old said they “bumped into” the ex-Wallabies star, 31, in Sydney’s Manly last week.

“This is actually funny because we bumped into Nick the other week. Of course I would say hello because we’re still friends,” Cass said.

She continued: “Tyson and I were out in Manly at the Wharf Bar and we saw him and we said hello.”

She explained that Tyson and Nick were “introduced to one another” during the run-in and good lord our hands are sweating just thinking about it.

Tyson chimed in, adding he felt Nick wasn’t aware the pair were officially together.

“At that point I don’t think he knew we were dating because it was still kind of hush, hush,” he said.

“It was a secret, but we were holding hands,” Cass added.

It sounds like possibly the best way to run into an ex if you ask us.

2. “I’m so in love with you.” Abby Gilmore has welcomed her third child, a baby boy.

Blogger Abby Gilmore has welcomed her third child into the world, a son named Mason James Wellington.

It’s the first child for Abby and her boyfriend Leighroy Wellington. She has two daughters, Milla and Arlo, with ex-partner AFL player Jake Stringer.

Abby and the Essendon footballer split in August 2016.

The 26-year-old announced her son’s arrival on Monday night in a joyous Instagram post.

“So today at 3:03pm, one day before his induction date our little man Mason James Wellington decided to come on his own terms & complete our family,” she wrote.

“I am so in love with you my little man, you have one proud Daddy and some VERY loving sisters.”

The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in January.

Big congrats to Abby and Leighroy!

3. Oh. It looks like MAFS Dan has moved on with Jessika’s brother’s ex-girlfriend.

Well then.

It seems we may have reached peak Married at First Sight drama.

Just one month after ending things with Jessika Power, it looks like Married At First Sight contestant Dan Webb has moved on… with Jessika’s brother’s ex-girlfriend. Awkward.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old father-of-one was spotted kissing Rhyce Power’s ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Sierra.

Side note – you can take a look at the pictures right here.

Although Dan and Vanessa haven't yet officially confirmed their relationship, Jessika's brother has already had his say on their relationship.

"Happiness is seeing your ex with someone uglier than you," Rhyce wrote on Instagram. Yikes.

Just last week, Jessika claimed that Dan has been trying to get back in contact with her and it's all a little bit confusing.

“Recently, he has been trying to contact me but we’re not ever going to ever work. It’s never going to happen - I can never trust him, ever,” she said on her Instagram stories.

Who knows what's going on? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

4. No, there wasn’t another editing fail in last night’s Game of Thrones so stop panicking.

After last week's rogue Starbucks coffee cup incident, it's safe to say everyone is on the look out for editing fails in Game of Thrones.

And in the aftermath of last night's penultimate episode, it looked like fans may have discovered yet another one.

Fortunately for HBO, however, they were wrong.

Not long after the episode aired, fans began sharing a photo of Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister hugging. The catch? Jaime, who lost his hand back in season three, had two hands in the photo.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name a baby, there is one thing that’s certain – they will do precisely whatever they want.

So, it comes as no surprise that the latest baby name rumoured for the couple’s surrogate baby is… Bear.

